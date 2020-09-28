NBA News Update: Dwight Howard opens up about his past experience with the LA Lakers, wants to play until he's 40

The last time Dwight Howard played in the NBA Finals, it was against the LA Lakers in 2009. He was the leader of the Orlando Magic team that defeated LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the Conference Finals. 11 years later, Dwight finds himself once again in the NBA Finals. This time, as a part of the LA Lakers team that is led by LeBron James! In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at what Howard had to say about his strange journey between his 2 finals appearances.

NBA News Update: Dwight Howard talks about his previous experience as an LA Laker

Dwight Howard was traded to the LA Lakers in 2012 when he was still at his prime. Due to some differences between him and Kobe Bryant, Dwight was never fully accepted by the Laker Nation and he left the team after just one year.

Speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dwight Howard shared his opinion about coming back to LA Lakers this year:

"Unbelievable. When I left LA the first time, I said I can’t see myself going back to that team. I was so mad and upset about how things went and how I was perceived, that I was like, ‘I’m done with LA. I can’t. I don’t want to play for the Lakers. I don’t want to hear about nothing dealing with LA.’"

Dwight Howard further talked about his new role on this LA Lakers roster. Though he was the #1 option on teams during his prime, he is now a bench player who doesn't get as many minutes as he's used to in the past. When speaking about how he made adjustments to embrace his new role, Dwight Howard said:

"Just be Dwight. Be the best version of Dwight that I could possibly be, and not worry about what people may say and how they may feel about me. ‘He’s not in his prime. He’s not doing this like he used to.’ The only thing that matters is winning. The only thing that matters is keeping my peace and keeping my happiness."

Despite making the All-NBA first team 5 times, Dwight Howard has never won an NBA championship. This seems like the best opportunity for the 8-time all-star to get his first ring as the LA Lakers prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals starting on Wednesday.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers center Dwight Howard thinks he could play till he's 40

After winning the Western Conference Finals, the 34-year-old said that the job is not yet finished and said he was ready to give everything he had, in order to win the NBA Championship.

Speaking further about his future, Dwight Howard told Shams that he'd like to be in the league for many more years. Dwight Howard added:

"Physically, I could play until I’m 40. Past 40 if I wanted to. It’s just someone saying we’ll give you that opportunity. I know how to take care of my body"

If he wins the championship this year and continues being good at what he does in the future, there's no doubt that Dwight Howard will be a Hall of Famer once he calls time on his career.

