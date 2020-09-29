NBA News Update: "His strength empowers me" LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on LeBron James, League unveils court design for the 2020 Finals

With Miami Heat defeating the Boston Celtics recently, the stage for the NBA finals is all set. LA Lakers talisman LeBron James will be facing his former team while stars like Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler will lock horns for their first NBA championship. With so much going on in the Orlando bubble, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: New court design for the 2020 NBA Finals revealed

NBA News Update: Shams Charania has revealed the look of the league finals basketball court

NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the look of the basketball court on which the finals will be played on. The design looks neat, with the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan imprinted on one side of the court.

After a brief stoppage due to COVID-19, the league resumed in July in the 'NBA bubble'. It's safe to say that this experiment has been successful, considering how the safety of the players and staff was taken care of during these months. Now after a patient wait, the fans will able to see their favorite stars fight for a ring on a new-look court.

New court design for the 2020 NBA Finals in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/CPwO5gVr0N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Dallas Mavericks going into the 2020-21 season

NBA News Update: LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss praises LeBron James in her latest interview

Advertisement

NBA News Update: Jeanie Buss laded LeBron James' leadership skills and his strength

In another NBA news update, LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently had a chat with Sam Amick of 'The Athletic' and spoke at length about superstar LeBron James, who has been an integral part of the LA Lakers' NBA final run.

When asked about LeBron James' influence on the LA Lakers, she said:

"We’ve had so many great Lakers that I’ve been around — Magic (Johnson), Shaq (O’Neal), Kobe, Pau Gasol — Hall of Famers. (James is) such a strong presence. His leadership is really something so unique."

She continued:

"He’s fearless, and I really feed off of that. His strength empowers me, and I’m sure that’s how the rest of the team feels. He’s not afraid to face any foe. … I’m so proud of him."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been incredible in the postseason, losing only 3 games. LeBron James is chasing his 4th NBA championship while the LA Lakers will tie Boston Celtics for the most number of rings in NBA history if they win the finals against Miami Heat.

"We’re proud to play for this organization because of guys like Kobe, Shaq and all those guys who came before us and played here and left such a great legacy."



🔗: https://t.co/B1q3BldSiA https://t.co/CDbCHh59oP pic.twitter.com/GiM7wrVEKa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 29, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets among 10 teams chasing Myles Turner if he becomes available