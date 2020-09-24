NBA News Update: "I don’t know if they’re molded someone yet or not" Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on Miami Heat's future without Pat Riley

Miami Heat has exceeded expectations in the NBA playoffs, as they currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics despite experts giving them little chance of making it through the 2nd round. The organization has built a brilliant team, with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the Miami Heats title charge. In the latest edition of NBA news update, NBA legend Dwyane Wade spoke to the media ahead of the pivotal game 4 clash tonight.

NBA News Update: Dwyane Wade sheds light on Miami Heat's strategy to replace Pat Riley

In a recent interview, Dwyane Wade was asked about Pat Riley's future with the Miami Heat. The veteran General Manager has been credited with the franchise's revival, as the Heat are 2 games away from NBA finals. This is what Wade had to say about Riley's future -

“Look, I’ve heard him say a lot of things over my time. He said he wanted to build a team to get back to the championship. I see Riley just being there. That doesn’t mean someone else won’t eventually come in.”

In other NBA news update, Dwyane Wade then got asked about Riley's successor, and how the Miami Heat would approach replacing someone who has added so much value to the franchise during his tenure. On that topic, Wade was quoted saying -

"Who’s going to be the next person to be president of the team? They got to get to that point where they start molding somebody. Because I don’t think the Heat they’re going to bring anybody in from the outside. So it has to be somebody inside."

He added further-

“So who’s next? I don’t know if they’re molded someone yet or not.”

Dwyane Wade enjoyed a fruitful career with the Miami Heat, winning the NBA championship thrice, once in 2006 and then in 2012 and 2013 with LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the 'Big 3' era.

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration

The prolific shooting guard and Hall of Famer won a finals MVP in 2006, as the Heat came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks to clinch the title. Dwyane Wade has done his bit in helping the Miami Heat, as he was the key figure behind Jimmy Butler signing a max contract with the team last off-season.

