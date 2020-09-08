NBA News Update: Javale McGee huge doubt for LA Lakers ahead of Game 3, James Harden vows to right the wrong after Houston Rockets defeat

As the semi-final action between the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets continues, teams are preparing for the crucial Game 3 of the series. Latest NBA news updates from the respective team camps shed light on what strategical adjustments they have in mind for Tuesday nights encounter.

NBA News Updates: JaVale McGee questionable for Game 3, says LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel

JaVale McGee suffered an ankle injury during game 2 between LA Lakers and Houston Rockets

LA Lakers' starting center JaVale McGee is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets. McGee played just 8 minutes on Sunday night before he was taken out due to ankle pain. This could mean LA Lakers' veteran center Dwight Howard could get more minutes in the upcoming game.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers C JaVale McGee (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/3H8w5gsMJa — DK Live (@dklive) September 7, 2020

LA Lakers' coach Frank Vogel talked about the key takeaways from their victory on Sunday night. Vogel praised his team for putting in the effort on the defensive end of the court. He said:

"I really loved the energy on our defense. The guys really bought into what our plan was, and the way we mixed our pitches."

The former Indiana Pacers' coach was also happy with the team's offense. However, he said there's still room for improvement as they head into Game 3.

Vogel on the offense: “We got the guys the ball in better spots than we did in Game 1” as they had a better understanding of Houston’s switching scheme. That part still needs “to get stronger” moving forward. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 7, 2020

LA Lakers' Dion Waiters also exited Sunday's game early after he pulled his groin. Coach Vogel said they are planning to do more tests on Dion before deciding on his availability for the Game 3.

NBA News Update: James Harden happy with Houston Rockets' performance despite the defeat

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

Houston Rockets lost the game 109-117 despite having led during the third quarter. In spite of the loss, James Harden was confident about his team's future especially because of the way they played offensively.

Man, James Harden said the Rockets are even MORE confident after losing Game 2 to the Lakers, mainly because of the way they lost. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) September 7, 2020

Harden seemed positive about bouncing back in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The Beard said they just have to keep attacking the way they did in Game 2 and more opportunities would arise. He added:

"We're so good that teams gotta throw in traps or throw in zones so we just gotta do what we do. Guys around me and Russ are gonna have more shot opportunities. We watched film on traps and zones, ways we can attack it. Tomorrow we'll be better at it."

One big cause of concern for the Houston Rockets was Russel Westbrook's performance. Westbrook scored just 10 points with 4/15 from the field. He needs to step up big-time if the Rockets hope to gain a crucial 2-1 lead against the LA Lakers tomorrow.

