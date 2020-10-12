NBA News Update: LeBron James delivers on last year's promise to LA Lakers fans, Jimmy Butler signs off with a hopeful message for the future

Following the LA Lakers' historic win in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, new NBA news updates have emerged shedding light on how the players are celebrating their championship victory. While some are having a great time with their friends and families, others took to social media to share the special night with their fans.

NBA News Updates: LeBron James reminds fans of the promise he made last year

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After the LA Lakers failed to make the playoffs last year, LeBron James made a promise to the fans, stating that the slump will not last for long and that they'll soon get back to winning ways.

After fulfilling his promise by winning the NBA Championship in 2020, LeBron spoke to the fans today and expressed his desire to get back to Los Angeles to celebrate with them.

Earlier in the night, LeBron James also shared an emotional moment with his mom, Gloria, and thanked her for everything she'd done for him in the past.

LeBron James FaceTimes his mother Gloria after winning his fourth title: “Everything that you had been through, everything that I had seen, there’s nothing that can stop me. I hope I continue to make you proud, Mom.” pic.twitter.com/4WfiDbwslW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, LA Lakers' Danny Green was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past 2 days. After a poor show in Game 5, Green redeemed himself in Game 6 as he went on to score three 3-pointers and earned the championship ring.

He has now taken a sly dig at the critics who bashed him after the previous game.

Danny Green let 'em know 🗣 pic.twitter.com/8sIsBSCnLg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

It's interesting to note that Danny Green has now won 3 championships with 3 different teams in the league.

NBA News Update: Snoop Dogg goes on an epic rant, LA Lakers' bus leaves Quinn Cook behind

Concerts In Your Car's DJ Snoopadelic's Drive-In Concert

Popular hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg is a well-known Lakers fan for many years. After their impressive win on Sunday night, he didn't hold his emotions back and shared this hysterical rant with fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Quinn Cook, who signed with the LA Lakers last year and was a part of Sunday's championship-winning roster, was involved in a hilarious incident amid the celebrations.

After the game, the LA Lakers team bus forgot to pick Cook up from the arena and left for the hotel without him. He hilariously went on Instagram and texted JR Smith to turn the bus around to pick him up.

The Lakers forgot Quinn Cook at the arena. 💀💀💀



(via @TheNBAHustle) pic.twitter.com/46U2tE8CdH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 12, 2020

The NBA Finals concluded just a few hours ago, and we expect more stories to emerge from the Orlando bubble as the LA Lakers' celebration continues.

NBA News Updates: 'We will be back' - Jimmy Butler following Miami Heat's defeat

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Despite finishing the regular season as the 5th seed, the Miami Heat had one of the best playoffs runs in recent history. The Heat upset the mighty Milwaukee Bucks in the second round and knocked out the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After their disappointing defeat against the LA Lakers, Butler penned a heartfelt message to Miami fans on Instagram.

After thanking the organization and the fans for their support throughout the season, he assured his fans that they'll come back stronger next year.

The Miami Heat have a relatively young roster, and there's every reason to believe they'll be even better in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season.

