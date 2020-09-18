NBA News Update: Marcus Smart screams at Boston Celtics teammates after Game 2 loss against Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics find themselves trailing 0-2 in the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat after another outing where they let go of a big lead to eventually end up of the wrong side of a close game. The Boston Celtics players were clearly livid on having allowed yet another advantage to slip, and the same makes up this NBA news update. One player in particular who was reportedly furious with the team's performance in an important game was Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

The 26-year-old is one of the most vocal players in the dressing room and makes his presence felt on the court with his smothering defense more than anything. According to reports, Smart was terribly annoyed at the end of the match and was in no mood of hiding it.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Spencer Dinwiddie unhappy with trade rumor linking him to New Orleans Pelicans

NBA News Update: Marcus Smart goes off on teammates after Game 2 loss

NBA News Update: Marcus Smart seemed off in Game 2 of the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Eastern Conference finals

Marcus Smart didn't have the best of performances in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. Smart played around 38 minutes, scoring 14 points to go with 4 assists and 4 rebounds. He shot only 5-13 from the field.

However, Marcus Smart is one of those guys whose impact on a game is far greater than what the box score can ever portray. He's always willing to do the dirty work on the defensive end of the floor so that his offensively gifted teammates can thrive on the other end. This time around, his teammate felt the heat instead as the 6'3" went off in the dressing room.

According to ESPN reporter Malika Andrews, shouting was heard from the Boston Celtics dressing room after the 17-time champions fell to the Miami Heat 106-101. It was apparently Marcus Smart who screamed at his teammates, holding them accountable for a part of the mess the Boston Celtics had made in the second half of the game. He resorted to using profanity as he stormed out of the locker room.

Advertisement

Been outside a bunch of locker rooms in my days. That’s was as raucous as I’ve ever heard. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Marcus Smart has been part of the Celtics since 2014

NBA reporter Gary Washburn reported that Marcus Smart also declined to speak to the media in the post-game conference.

Some players, including Smart, have left. Smart declined to speak with media. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Marcus Smart is screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room — or several people. The yelling continues as Smart exits the locker room, swearing. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020

Also Read: NBA News Update: Details of the heated exchange between LA Clippers duo Paul George and Montrezl Harrell revealed