NBA News Update: Miami Heat's injury woes continue with Bam Adebayo 'doubtful' for Game 3, former NBA player picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan

The Miami Heat have had the worst possible start to the 2020 NBA Finals. Other than the fact that they are down 0-2 against the LA Lakers, their 2 starters, Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, are down with injuries that might force them to miss more games. In this article, we'll take a look at the latest injury updates on the Miami stars, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic doubtful for Game 3

NBA News Update: Miami Heat's Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo have been down with injuries

Goran Dragic's foot injury continues to be a cause of concern as the Miami Heat point guard is under risk of missing out on the entire NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo, on the other hand, suffered a neck strain in Game 1, and fans were optimistic about his return in Game 3.

Bam Adebayo plans to play in Game 3, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/wvNhNFAKqS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 3, 2020

Adebayo's return would have been a huge boost to Miami as the 23-year-old has the ability to contain Anthony Davis in the paint and can get buckets on the other side. However, according to the latest NBA news updates, Bam Adebayo, along with Goran Dragic, has been officially listed as 'doubtful' for tomorrow's game.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic being listed doubtful for Game 3 of NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2020

This comes as a huge blow to Miami as they are already 2-0 down in the series. Adebayo and Dragic's absence would mean that the LA Lakers will once again be the favorites to win the game and will be expected to take a formidable 3-0 lead in the series tomorrow.

NBA News Update: Nick Young picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan

NBA News Update: Nick Young makes his choice between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The 'GOAT' debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan never seems to end as fans try to glorify their favorite player as the greatest of all time. In the latest episode of this debate, former Denver Nuggets player Nick Young has made his stance clear. Young tweeted:

"To me, MJ never went up against a super star besides a older magic in the finals he’s played against stars this the first time ever bron playing against a non super star team in the finals ... what I mean by super stars is KD, Curry, Duncan ppl that are top 3 in they position ever."

Nick Young claimed that Jordan never played against top superstars in the NBA Finals like LeBron James has been doing over the years. James has had to go up against stars like Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry multiple times in the NBA Finals.

While this statement from Young does hold some water, it doesn't give the complete picture of Jordan's career and his dominance during the 90s.

