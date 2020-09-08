NBA News Update: No relief for Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis questionable for Game 5, While Miami Heat list 3 key players as doubtful

In what ended up being one of the most unfortunate events of the 2020 NBA bubble episode, 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo strained his ankle during Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. Though the Bucks managed to stay alive in the series after a thrilling overtime victory, the world was waiting with bated breath to know more about Gianni's condition. There's finally some NBA news update about the Greek Freak's injury.

NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable but all is not lost for Milwaukee Bucks

Insider Shams Charania reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo is being listed as questionable for Game 5. If the 25-year-old doesn't end up playing on Tuesday night, Khris Middleton and the rest will face an uphill task of keeping their season alive without their leader playing alongside them.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is being listed as questionable for Game 5 and believed to be feeling similarly to before Game 4, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/COVfRdSiht — Stadium (@Stadium) September 7, 2020

However, there's some good news for Bucks fans as Giannis reportedly said he's feeling similar the to way he felt going into Sunday's game. Even if this means Giannis has a chance to play in Game 5, he could very well be under a minutes restriction in order to avoid putting too much stress on his what is expected to be a sore ankle.

NBA News Update: Miami Heat have their own injury problem to deal with

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Three

In other NBA news updates, the Miami Heat are also fighting their own battle against injuries as a few key players have been listed as questionable for Game 5.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Heat PF Jae Crowder (ankle), SG Tyler Herro (hip) and PF/C Kelly Olynyk (knee) are questionable to play Tuesday vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/HdCrnKXRRo — DK Live (@dklive) September 7, 2020

Heat's Jae Crowder, who scored 18 points in Sunday's game has been listed as questionable for Tuesday nights encounter. Jimmy Butler's team received another blow as their youngster Tyler Herro is also questionable due to a hip bruise. Herro hit three clutch 3-pointers towards the end of the game that kept the Miami Heat alive till the last buzzer. Kelly Olynyk is the third player in the trio which face the danger of missing out in what could be a series close out game for Miami Heat.

Advertisement

If any player in this trio of Miami Heat players ends up missing the upcoming game, it might just turn the scale a bit in the favor of the Milwaukee as they fight to avoid elimination.

NBA News Update: NBA puts more emphasis on voting as the election approaches

Commissioner Adam Silver is taking measures to emphasize voting around the campus.

In further important NBA news updates, as we know in recent months the leauge has been fighting for various social issues including the Black Lives Matter movement. In the Orlando Bubble, players and coaches have worked tirelessly to raise their voice for social justice and now Adami Silver is making sure that voting registration is something his players take seriously before the November election.

As the NBA continues to place an emphasis on voting, new signs have popped up around campus. pic.twitter.com/KAFVIrBVJc — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 7, 2020

As the 2020 Presidential Election is approaching, new signs have been put up in the bubble encouraging everyone to vote during the upcoming elections.

Also read: NBA News Update: Javale McGee huge doubt for LA Lakers ahead of Game 3, James Harden vows to right the wrong after Houston Rockets defeat