NBA News Update: Spencer Dinwiddie unhappy with trade rumor linking him to New Orleans Pelicans

A lot of trade rumors leading up to the 2020 NBA off-season have been doing the rounds. The Brooklyn Nets are particularly believed to be in the market in search of a third star to bolster an already strong roster that features the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. One of the players frequently linked with an outgoing move is Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie - whose comments make this NBA news update.

Spencer Dinwiddie has often found himself in rumored trades that send him out of the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a player more suited to win the franchise the 2020-21 NBA championship.

He is also one of the most active NBA players on Twitter as he can always be found sharing his thoughts with his fans about various things happening around the globe. On this particular issue, he wasn't too happy to say the very least!

NBA News Update: Spencer Dinwiddie disapproves of trade swapping himself with Jrue Holiday

NBA News Update: Spencer Dinwiddie is not happy about a rumored trade package involving Jrue Holiday

The Brooklyn Nets are rumored to have been preparing a trade package that brings New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday to the Barclays Center. The 30-year-old is one of the best defenders in the NBA in his position, and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant himself believed there was, in fact, nobody better.

Talking to JJ Redick on his podcast 'Old Man and the Three', Kevin Durant expressed his discontent at the absence of Holiday from the NBA All-Defensive teams.

"Jrue Holiday is solidified as probably the best defender in the league at the guard position. When we talk about defense, a lot of people don’t really understand what defense really means. For different positions, especially at point guard, the stuff you have to do to guard, they don’t get a lot of credit for fighting over screens especially now they getting screened at half court, guys are running off of pindowns."

NBA News Update: Brandon Robinson recetweeted out a potential trade package that involves Spencer Dinwiddie and a first-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets' interest in acquiring Jrue Holiday has been apparent for a while now, and NBA reporter Brandon Robinson tweeted out a potential trade package that involves Spencer Dinwiddie, among other players, and a first-round pick. Spencer Dinwiddie himself, however, was having none of it.

Spencer Dinwiddie poked fun at the trade package, claiming he wasn't a fan of it and that he liked the previous days' news cycle better!

Spencer Dinwiddie dropped a career-high 41 points against the Spurs! 🔥#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/wBFQ0B7Tab — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 20, 2019

However, with Spencer Dinwiddie's contract entering its final year and the player intent on earning his bag when it expires, it might be reasonable for the Brooklyn Nets to part with him while they can still get valuable assets in their bid for an NBA title. Whether this rumored trade becomes a reality or not, only time will tell.

I liked yesterday’s news cycle better 😑 https://t.co/vYk06wrIXt — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 16, 2020

