NBA offseason rumors: How $194,219,320 superstar's move to Mavericks can reunite Anthony Davis and Lakers

Anthony Davis returned to the court he called his home for nearly six seasons on Feb. 25 when the Dallas Mavericks visited the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena for the first time since his massive trade involving Luka Doncic. Davis, dealing with a left adductor strain since Feb. 8, wasn't in action for his new team.

Ad

However, seeing him on the opposition's bench didn't sit right with most, if not all, Lakers fans. The feeling was even more weird when Davis was going through his routine during the pre-game shootaround in the Mavericks' gear.

With the 10x All-Star only suiting up once for his new team, with a month and a half since his trade, there's still a feeling of unacceptance among the Purple and Gold's fanbase about him being an ex-Laker.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The emotions settled in a bit when the Lakers gave Davis a video tribute, and he received a rousing ovation from the fans in the arena.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A mid-game conversation at the scorer's table with former co-star LeBron James and his constant trash talk with other Lakers players slowly helped everyone process that Davis' move was real and that he would no longer play for the franchise again, at least in the foreseeable future.

From a logical perspective, the Lakers trading back for Anthony Davis remains a longshot. But from a logistical standpoint, it's another blockbuster trade worth exploring.

Ad

NBA offseason rumors: How Kevin Durant's trade to Mavericks can reroute Anthony Davis to Lakers

According to Insider Sam Amick, the Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in Kevin Durant after trading for Anthony Davis. They wanted to make a run at Durant at the trade deadline, but a deal never materialized. The goal was to pair him with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis and push the Mavericks closer to a championship.

Ad

Durant remains on the Suns, but in insider Brian Windhorst's perspective, a trade for the $194,219,320 superstar remains imminent in the offseason. The Suns haven't reached their goals since acquiring him in 2023 and have only gotten worse with their playoff qualification hopes up in the air.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks also got worse. But more than the players' form, it was injuries that held the team back. Davis got injured in his debut on Feb. 8 and has been out since. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving joined the 10x All-Star on the sidelines after suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Mar. 3. He could be out deep into the 2025-26 season.

That does make Anthony Davis expendable to a degree. Despite his prowess as one of the league's best two-way players, Davis is not someone who can initiate the offense playing at the four or five, like Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. He's always been more effective with a playmaker next to him.

Ad

On the other hand, Kevin Durant, at least until Kyrie Irving returns, can be that offensive engine for the Mavericks. Davis' injury issues can make things tricky for his future in Dallas. If the Mavericks decide to keep Davis, retain Irving in free agency and trade for Durant, their payroll could be the most expensive in the NBA with no guarantees about the team's ceiling.

In this case, if Dallas remains hellbent on acquiring Durant, Davis becomes the most tradeable asset among the three stars, as Irving, amid his ACL injury recovery, won't generate much of a market.

Ad

The Lakers can be projected as one of the teams who would instantly capitalize on the opportunity to reunite with their former superstar, who Jeanie Buss never wanted to trade in the first place, if not for Luka Doncic.

Ad

Davis would also be an exceptional fit next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Everyone has seen the impact vertical spacers like Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Jaxson Hayes have had with Doncic dictating the offense. Davis, with his tools, could have one of his best seasons next to the Slovenian.

Given the salary the Suns, Mavericks and Lakers will likely shed this offseason, a mega deal can be worked out, giving Dallas Kevin Durant and Lakers Anthony Davis. Here's a breakdown of the trade:

Ad

Trade framework by author: Part #1 (Image Source: Spotrac)

Trade framework by author: Part #2 (Image Source: Spotrac)

The Mavericks would acquire Kevin Durant from the Suns, sending a first-round pick. Meanwhile, Dallas would send Anthony Davis to the Lakers for a first-round pick. The Lakers will shed salary by moving Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Suns for a first and second-round pick. The Nets will acquire Gabe Vincent as part of a salary dump in exchange for a second-round pick from Phoenix.

Ad

LA will act as a facilitator mainly for the Durant to Mavericks trade, helping Phoenix acquire key assets like Reaves, Hachimura and Vanderbilt in exchange for Davis. Those contracts also allow LA to create the space to take on Davis' $54.1 million deal.

The Lakers get a star tandem to go with beyond LeBron James' final season in LA in 2026 with Davis and Doncic, while the Mavericks get a more reliable star in Durant, who reunites with his former teammate, Kyrie Irving. The Suns get to reshuffle with younger pieces like Reaves, Hachimura and Vanderbilt and remain relatively competitive as they rebuild around franchise centerpiece Devin Booker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.