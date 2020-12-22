NBA Opening Day: 2019 vs 2020 - 5 striking changes

NBA opening day is less than 24 hours away and fans can't wait for it to tip off. Something that is practically common knowledge now is that 2019 and 2020 are drastically different from each other, and that applies to the league as well. The coronavirus had impacted the league enough for it to resort to a bubble in Orlando to complete the season. And while there is no such bubble this time, there are indeed several differences between last season's opening day and this season's.

And so, with that in mind, here are the 5 biggest differences between NBA Opening day in 2019 and in 2020.

NBA Opening Day: The 5 biggest changes between 2019 and 2020

For this list, we will only be looking at the differences between the NBA opening days of both seasons. Differences in fixtures, narratives, and personnel have not been dealt with.

With that short note in mind, let's get started.

#1 Empty Seats

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

This may be an obvious difference between the two NBA opening nights, but it may just be the stand-out one as well.

The 2019 season began with arenas filled with roaring fans egging their teams on. However, due to the pandemic's effects, this upcoming season will begin with no fans and artificial noise as replacement, a huge loss.

Kevin Harlan is broadcasting NBA games from his basement 🤯



(via @OliviaDekker) pic.twitter.com/Gn3EPvO9M2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2020

There are plans to open arenas up to fans as time passes, but as for the start of the season, but the opening day will play host to empty galleries.

#2 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

During the 2019 NBA opening day, several of the league's biggest stars faced off against each other in opening games. And while watching these superstars lock horns was incredible, one of the best stars was missing last year.

After suffering an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA finals, Kevin Durant had to undergo rehabilitation for a year before he could be on the floor again. And after recovery from such a devastating injury, the former MVP and Finals MVP looks as dominant as ever.

Could Kevin Durant make a run at NBA MVP this season? https://t.co/pWcZDQwbkD pic.twitter.com/wdoq71HFfK — SNY (@SNYtv) December 16, 2020

The 32-year-old was eating teams alive during the Brooklyn Nets' preseason games, making many believe he can play at an MVP level during this upcoming season. While only time will tell if that can happen, fans will be glad to see Kevin Durant play during the 2020 NBA opening day.