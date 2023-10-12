NBA Opening Day 2023: Date, time, where to watch and more

NBA Opening Day 2023 is almost here, with the league set to kick off one of the most highly anticipated regular seasons. Interestingly, the league's Opening Day will involve two games, with the rest happening the following day.

Date and Time

NBA Opening Day officially starts on Oct. 24 with two scheduled games:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

For the first match-up, the Lakers and Nuggets will start their season at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Meanwhile, the second match-up between the Warriors and the Suns will be at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where to watch

The two slated NBA Opening Day games can be watched on TNT as part of its doubleheader lineup. According to the NBA, this marks the 40th anniversary of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. for its coverage of league games.

With that said, this piece will also look into other details regarding the lineup of NBA match-ups on Oct. 24.

What fans should expect on NBA Opening Day 2023 games

Despite two getting set on Oct. 24, here are the two must-watch ball games for any NBA fan.

These two teams had met last during the 2023 Western Conference Finals. It was a dominant showing for the Denver Nuggets as they handled their business with a 4-0 series win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With a revamped roster from last season, the Lakers will be looking to challenge the 2023 NBA champions during their ring ceremony at Denver's Ball Arena. Regarding the Lakers roster, fans will finally have a proper look at the team's offseason additions of Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.

Moreover, the main stars of the game will be Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis, along with Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Fans should look at the possibility of James and the Lakers squad spoiling the Nuggets' ceremonial event.

Moving over to the second game of NBA Opening Day 2023, enter a Western Conference battle with two of the most intriguing teams.

These two teams didn't meet each other in the playoffs but were both eliminated in the second round. Both teams have added some new faces to improve their chances this season.

The Suns made a big splash in the offseason following Bradley Beal's decision to use his no-trade clause and named Phoenix his preferred destination. Alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns now have another 22.1 points per game scorer to complete an elite offensive big three.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole in the offseason. The ideal vision for Paul's role is to lessen the playmaking burden on Steph Curry's shoulders, which was a problem in the 2023 playoffs.