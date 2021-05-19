NBA Play-in tournament 2021: Top 5 superstars to watch out for

The first-ever NBA play-in tournament took place at the end of the 2019-20 season. The Western Conference's Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers faced off to decide who would qualify as the eighth seed.

While only two teams participated in the inaugural play-in tournament, the new format was highly praised. So the NBA's board of governors unanimously approved a proposal to bring back the play-in tournament solely for the 2020-21 season for now, but with a few changes.

The seventh-seed will host the eighth-seed in each conference, while the ninth-seed will host the tenth-seed. The winner of the 7-8 matchup would become the conference's seventh seed. Meanwhile, the loser of that clash would earn another opportunity to reach the playoffs. They'll host the winner of the 9-10 matchup, and the winner of that game will become the conference's eighth and final seed.

The @celtics clinch the East #7 seed, will take on Brooklyn in First Round of #NBAPlayoffs.



The @Pacers and @WashWizards battle Thursday for the East #8 seed! #StateFarmPlayIn

Five NBA superstars who could catch fire in the 2020-21 play-in tournament:

Some unexpected teams will feature in this year's NBA play-in tournament. On that note, let's take a look at the five most prominent superstars who'll feature in the 2020-21 NBA play-in tournament.

#5 Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (#0) attempting a finger-roll

Despite averaging a career-high 26.4 points per game, the 11th-most in the league this season, Jayson Tatum will be fighting for a playoff spot for the first time in his four-season long career.

With the Boston Celtics losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers with two games to go in the regular season, they were confirmed to finish seventh in the Eastern Conference and feature in the play-in tournament.

As his fellow All-Star teammate, Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his left wrist, Tatum will have to step up to help the Celtics clinch their place in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Depending on how they fare in the play-in tournament, the Celtics could lock horns against either the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets (48-24) or the top-seeded (49-23) Philadelphia 76ers. So it's possible the Celtics may not advance beyond the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2016.

If the Boston Celtics miss the playoffs, it would be the first time since 2014 that coach Brad Stevens and his men will not feature in the postseason. For Tatum, though, it would mark the first time the 2x All-Star will not make the postseason.

#4 Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Anthony Davis (#3) attempting a jump shot

Anthony Davis' second season with the LA Lakers has been an underwhelming one, to say the least. After averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, with shooting splits of 50.3 FG%, 33 3-PT% and 84.6 FT% last season, his numbers have significantly gone down across the board this campaign.

This season, Davis averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, with shooting splits of 49.1 FG%, 26 3-PT% and 73.8 FT%. He also missed 36 of 72 games for the LA Lakers this season due to injury.

Fortunately, Davis has experienced a bit of a resurgence in his last five games, averaging 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists, with shooting splits of 45.6 FG%, 25 3-PT% and 79.2 FT%. The Lakers went 4-1 in that stretch, losing only to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nevertheless, the (42-30) Lakers, who finished seventh in the West, have another challenge awaiting them in the play-in tournament. They face the Golden State Warriors, who are led by the league's scoring title winner, Stephen Curry, for a place in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The defending champions will expect Davis to continue his recent form and help the team reach the postseason.

#3 Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)

Russell Westbrook

With the Washington Wizards beating the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the regular season, Russell Westbrook's Washington Wizards finished eighth in the standings.

Westbrook concluded the season with his fourth triple-double in five seasons, registered 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game. His tally of 11.7 assists enabled Westbrook to win his third assist title in four seasons.

The rebound that gave Russell Westbrook his record-breaking 182nd triple-double 🙌

After starting the season 17-32, the Wizards have remarkably turned around their fortunes. They are now on the cusp of clinching their first postseason berth since 2018, thanks to Westbrook's exploits.

They'll open up the play-in tournament against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, where Westbrook will be expected to continue his sparkling form and take the team to the postseason.

#2 Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry

In the past seven seasons, Stephen Curry spearheaded a Warriors dynasty that made it to five NBA Finals, broken the NBA's all-time single-season record for most regular-season wins, won five Western Conference titles and three NBA titles.

Considering all these accomplishments, it's a bit perplexing that the 2020-21 NBA scoring title winner hasn't managed to take his team to the postseason yet. That's because despite Curry averaging 32 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, with 48.2-42.1-91.6 scoring splits, the Golden State Warriors are the proverbial underdogs.

STEPHEN CURRY WINS THE 2020-21 NBA SCORING TITLE 🔥



Chef has been cooking all season

The Warriors will travel to Staples Center to battle against the defending NBA champions LA Lakers in what is unquestionably the most hyped showdown of the 2021 play-in tournament. However, if Curry catches fire, the Warriors will fancy their chances of reaching the playoffs.

#1 LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James

The reigning NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player, LeBron James, is on the cusp of missing the postseason.

Despite averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting at 51.3% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point line, James has missed a few games for the LA Lakers this season. That has had an impact in the team's performances, as they failed to finish in the top six and reach the playoffs without going through the play-in tournament.

Despite posting impressive numbers, this has merely been just another season for LeBron James. In fact, his tally of 25 points per game this year is two points below his career average.

Since I was 19 years old! And I'm a pass first guy. Always been. That's why I'm never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That's perfect cause I'd rather keep it that way! 😁. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #SFG🚀 #JamesGang👑 #Blessed🙏🏾

The defending NBA champions finished seventh in the standings. So at worst, they'll get two opportunities - one against the Golden State Warriors and the other against the winner of the 9-10 matchup - to clinch their berth in the 2021 postseason.

However, if the LA Lakers fail to make the postseason, that would mark only the fourth time in his 18-season NBA career that James will not feature in the playoffs.

Considering the pedigree of LeBron James, though, he is expected to take the struggling LA Lakers through to the postseason at the first time of asking, that is by beating the Golden State Warriors.

Considering the plethora of superstars set to feature in the 2020-21 NBA play-in tournament, there should be no dearth of exciting and intriguing action as teams jostle to reach the postseason.