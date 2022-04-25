NBA Player Prop Bets | Monday, April 25th | Bojan Bogdanovic & Bruce Brown

As the playoffs continue, so does our search for each night's best player props. In these extremely important games, teams' rotations get smaller and there are fewer minutes to distribute to bench players.

Tonight, there are two role players expected to step up in the scoring department and surpass their points lines. Their player props should be paid attention to.

Player Prop #1: Bojan Bogdanovic over 19.5 Points (+100)

After an emotional 100-99 Game 4 victory, the Utah Jazz hit the road for Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Utah Jazz have struggled to get consistent offensive production in this series outside of Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson.

Mitchell and Bogdanovic have taken double-digit shot attempts in every game for Utah. If they want to come away with a win tonight, these two need to keep their volume up.

Bogdanovic has gone over 19.5 points in three out of four games so far, scoring 26, 25, and 24 points, respectively. The trend for him in the playoffs so far has been shooting above 50%. When he shoots 50% or better from the field, he has gone over this line. Go get some buckets, Bogdanovic!

"Bojan Bogdanovic hits the late 3 to give the Jazz a halftime lead."

Player Prop #2: Bruce Brown over 14.5 Points (-115)

The Boston Celtics have played great defense on the Brooklyn Nets, a major reason for their commanding 3-0 series lead. The focus of the Celtics has simply been to not allow Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving to get into a rhythm.

This game plan has obviously worked in the first three games, so there shouldn't be much to change tonight. However, Boston's strategy has led to more scoring opportunities for Bruce Brown.

In the last two games, Brown has scored 23 and 26 points with double-digit shot attempts in both games. The constant pressure on Durant and Irving has opened up a lot of open shots and three-point attempts for Brown.

Brown also earned a huge minutes boost because of his defensive efforts and hustle. In fact, he has seen an insane increase of 14 extra minutes per game from the regular season to the playoffs. After his last two performances, this line seems slightly disrespectful to Bruce Brown.

