NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Steph Curry & Giannis Antetokounmpo | Saturday, May 7th

Tonight's NBA player prop market is a tough one. With the NBA slate being cut down to one or two games a night during this time of year, there are far fewer props to choose from. In these cases, it's always safest to trust the star players who get the most usage. That's exactly what we're doing!

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for tonight's NBA playoff games.

Player Prop #1: Steph Curry over 6.5 Assists (-110)

"mood"- @warriors

In his last seven games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry has gone over his assist prop in five of those games. The Golden State Warriors make their way back to their homecourt tonight to host the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Steph Curry was held to a minute restriction until this point because of an injury right before the playoffs. The remaining games are of the upmost importance, and the Warriors leader will now carry a heavy workload. Like every other team, the Grizzlies have a clear plan when guarding Steph Curry: Don't let him beat you by shooting.

This gameplan opens up plenty of oppurtunities for Steph Curry to facilitate to his open teammates. The talent that Steph Curry has around him is another positive trend for him to get over 6.5 assists. When the Warriors play their small-ball lineup, every single player on the court has the capability to drain a three.

Curry has plenty of capable role players around him that will allow him to rack up some assists tonight!

Player Prop #2: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 30.5 Points (+100)

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck has high praise for "This dude is the best basketball player in the world, and I'm willing to say by far."Chuck has high praise for @Giannis_An34 "This dude is the best basketball player in the world, and I'm willing to say by far."Chuck has high praise for @Giannis_An34 🗣 https://t.co/gkmjpfmG42

"(Giannis) is the best basketball player in the world, and I'm willing to say by far"- Charles Barkley

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics enter tonight's contest locked in a 1-1 series tie. The series has now transitioned to Milwaukee and the Bucks get a crack at defending their homecourt. The value of this bet seems too good to pass up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the ability and usage to put up 40+ points anytime he steps on the floor. The Greek Freak's shooting in Games 1 & 2 was extremely inefficient. He has shot a combined 20-52 so far in the series, which is good for 38.4%. He still managed to put up 24 points in the first game, followed by 28 points in Game 2.

Considering that he shot 55.3% from the field throughout the regular season, it's safe to say that these were two outlier performances. If you take into account that Giannis is shooting 20.0 shots per game through seven playoff games, and 26.0 shots per game in this series; it's hard not to consider this player prop at plus money.

Khris Middleton's injury has opened up more oppurtunities to both Jrue Holiday and Giannis. But the potential return of Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart could slow down Holiday's output. So, we're riding with the Greek Freak to shoot the ball more efficiently at home tonight and get over this points prop.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar