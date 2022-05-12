NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Jimmy Butler & Tobias Harris | Thursday, May 12th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Jimmy Butler & Tobias Harris stuff the stat sheet

Another day, another player prop bet article. Tonight's Game 6 matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers provides plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to profit.

The Heat lead the series 3-2, and each of these team's starters are due to play huge minutes tonight. The Heat don't want to allow a Game 7 and the 76ers are going to be playing very hard to make the potential Game 7 a reality.

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for the game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Player Prop #1: Jimmy Butler over 38.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-110)

Heat Nation @HeatNationCP Jimmy Butler is leading the NBA playoffs in PER (32.5). Jimmy Butler is leading the NBA playoffs in PER (32.5). https://t.co/MNkIvEgmbE

"Jimmy Butler is leading the NBA Playoffs in PER (32.5)- @HeatNationCP

Jimmy Butler has been the heartbeat of this Miami Heat team for the past few seasons. During the playoffs, Butler has seen an increase in both usage and volume.

Through the first five games of the series, Jimmy Butler has gone over this line in four of those games. The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough time trying to guard Jimmy Butler, and with Kyle Lowry missing another game tonight, he should be in a great position to stuff the stat sheet tonight.

Without Lowry this season, Butler has seen a jump in his assist and rebounding numbers. That should continue again tonight as the Heat try to slam the door on this series.

Although Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo are in position to play big minutes, Butler will still be the major ball handler for the Miami offense tonight and should have no issues surpassing this line for his points, rebounds, and assists. Let's go, Jimmy!

Player Prop #2: Tobias Harris over 23.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-125)

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



TYRESE MAXEY FINDS TOBIAS HARRIS FOR THE LOB AT CRUNCH TIME! TYRESE MAXEY FINDS TOBIAS HARRIS FOR THE LOB AT CRUNCH TIME! 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/eL7mvXrhKC

"TYRESE MAXEY FINDS TOBIAS HARRIS FOR THE LOB AT CRUNCH TIME"- @ClutchPointsApp

One person who has not benefitted from the return of Joel Embiid has been Tobias Harris. He has failed to get over the line in each of the last two games; but he did find his way over this line in the previous nine straight playoff games.

However, when looking at his game logs, there is something that stands out: volume and usage. Harris is playing 36.4 minutes per game and taking 14.4 shots per game in this series, so this player prop line seems to be a little low.

Considering this an elimination game for the 76ers, their starters are going to play huge minutes. With the workload and minutes Harris is about to see, he should find some pretty good success tonight.

If this game stays close, there should be no reason why Tobias Harris can't get past the points, rebounds, and assists line of 23.5.

