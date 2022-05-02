NBA Player Prop Bets for Today | James Harden & Deandre Ayton | Monday, May 2nd

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: James Harden's struggles will continue against this Miami defense

Player prop lines have been dropped for Monday's games and this article will provide two of the best lines available.

As the playoffs progress, there are fewer player prop lines available. It is extremely important to identify the best matchups and trends regarding a player's performance.

Luckily, the research is done, and we have two recommended picks.

Player Prop #1: James Harden under 42.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-120)

James Harden has struggled with his shot in the playoffs. In the first round against the Toronto Raptors, Harden shot just 41.1%. With Joel Embiid set to miss Games 1 and 2, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to James Harden to shoulder the load.

The Miami Heat's defense was extraordinary against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat held Trae Young well below his season averages and now turn their focus to Harden.

Without Embiid, the Heat will be able to smother Harden with several switchable defenders who can contain his quickness. The Heat realize that the key to taking Game 1 is to keep Harden quiet.

This game could very well get out of hand if the 76ers don't have a solid game plan to combat the Miami defense. A failure to do so would guarantee Harden going under this player prop.

This line just seems too high for the situation Harden finds himself in. It would be advisable to go with Harden's under.

Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani James Harden's last 5 games via Miami:



14-7-7 (33% FG, 3/8 3PT, 4 TO, -12) - L

20-4-8 (70% FG, 3/5 3PT, 3 TO, +8)* - W

12-7-11 (22% FG, 0/5 3PT, 5 TO, +4)* - W

34-6-5 (39% FG, 7/17 3PT, 2 TO, +11)* - W

29-4-3 (43% FG, 3/9 3PT, 6 TO, -17) - L



"James Harden's last five games via Miami."

Player Prop #2: Deandre Ayton over 11.5 Rebounds (+105)

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Deandre Ayton vs the Pels (6 games): 20.5 PTS, 9.8 REBS, 2.5 AST, 1.2 TOV in 35.1 MIN while shooting 71.1% from 2. Through the playoffs he’s the 2nd-most efficient mid-range shooter behind only CP3. Opponents also posted a 43.2 eFG% when he was the closest defender. Still just 23 Deandre Ayton vs the Pels (6 games): 20.5 PTS, 9.8 REBS, 2.5 AST, 1.2 TOV in 35.1 MIN while shooting 71.1% from 2. Through the playoffs he’s the 2nd-most efficient mid-range shooter behind only CP3. Opponents also posted a 43.2 eFG% when he was the closest defender. Still just 23 https://t.co/4ZLHosGiCO

"Deandre Ayton vs the Pels (six games)."

This season, Ayton averaged 16.0 rebounds per game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs allowed 13.2 rebounds per game to Rudy Gobert in their last series against Utah.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton looks to match up favorably with Dwight Powell. Ayton had a subpar matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, but Jonas Valanciunas is much more physical than Dwight Powell.

Ayton has also seen an uptick in minutes in the playoffs. He averaged 29.8 minutes per game in the regular season, but has averaged 35.0 minutes so far in the playoffs. Look for the big man to take advantage of his minutes and rebound efficiently tonight.

Edited by Adam Dickson