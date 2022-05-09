NBA Player Prop Bets for Today: Jayson Tatum & Draymond Green | Monday, May 9th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Jayson Tatum's assist line is very intriguing

Another day, another NBA player prop article.

There are two teams in absolute must-win situations tonight and these games should be extremely competitive. The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies will look to avoid 3-1 series deficits and come away with Game 4 victories.

The playoffs always make betting on player props a difficult market. This is due to the fact that teams have the ability to adjust their game plans throughout a seven-game series.

There are plenty of good matchups for tonight's games, but there are two in particular that we want to note. Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for tonight's playoff games.

Player Prop #1: Jayson Tatum over 5.5 Assists (-125)

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Giannis just found out Jayson Tatum is HIM Giannis just found out Jayson Tatum is HIM https://t.co/rHozygHrjy

"Giannis just found out Jayson Tatum is HIM."

Jayson Tatum has gone over his assist line in five out of seven playoff games thus far, averaging 6.5 assists per game in those contests. The Boston Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals tonight.

Tatum is averaging over 40 minutes per game in the series, which is amazing usage with us asking him to get us six assists. Considering that this is an absolute must-win game for Boston, Tatum should see plenty of court time tonight.

In Game 3, Jayson Tatum struggled mightily to score the ball and Milwaukee made defending Tatum aggressively a priority. With Tatum's usage and Milwaukee's reluctance to allow him to score, we're going with Jayson Tatum to dish out over six assists tonight.

Player Prop #2: Draymond Green under 15.5 Points + Rebounds

Draymond Green @Money23Green Been ejected for less Been ejected for less

"Been ejected for less."

The Golden State Warriors come into Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies, holding a 2-1 series lead. Draymond Green has a clear role for the Golden State Warriors team, which is to defend the paint and find open teammates.

The Warriors have plenty of scoring options, so they don't rely on Green to produce a ton of points. In fact, he has scored six points or less in each game this series.

Draymond Green is averaging 5.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game thus far, which equates to 12.0 points and assists per contest. Another factor in taking this under is the injury to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

If Morant misses tonight's game, there is a real possibility that the Warriors can easily take care of business. If this game gets out of hand, the Warriors starters will play significantly less minutes than they normally do.

Another potentially positive trend for this bet is that this series has become extremely chippy and physical. Green has a reputation of being an extremely emotional player, as we saw him ejected from Game 1.

He could possibly get into foul trouble or even be ejected again tonight. We're going with Draymond Green to stay under his points+rebounds player prop line.

