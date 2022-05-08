NBA Player Prop Bets for Today: Tobias Harris & Deandre Ayton

NBA Player Prop Bets for Today: Tobias Harris keeps producing rebounds

Player prop bets are beginning to be very hard to find. The sports books are extremely sharp on their lines during postseason play and tonight is no different.

Betting daily on player props can be extremely frustrating and difficult, but proper research and trend identification is the key to succeeding. Another key factor while considering these lines is the player's volume and usage throughout the playoffs.

How many minutes are they playing? Do they find themselves in a lot of foul trouble? If they aren't a "star" player, how well do they mesh with that superstar? These are all valid questions to ask yourself when diving into an NBA slate.

Two important Game 3s will be played tonight. First, the Dallas Mavericks host the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns. Later, the Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Philly.

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for today's slate.

Player Prop #1: Tobias Harris over 9.5 Rebounds+Assists (-135)

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen



"You see my heart right here? It was warm." Tobias Harris noticed the standing ovation he received from 76ers fans last night.

"You see my heart right here? It was warm."- Tobias Harris after receiving standing ovation from 76er fans after Game 3.

Tobias Harris has gone over this line in seven out of his nine playoff games thus far. In the last game, Harris collected 10 rebounds to go along with eight assists, which doubles the line we're asking him to surpass tonight.

It's hard to see a drop-off that large in one game. Joel Embiid's return to the lineup has opened up plenty of rebounding opportunities for Tobias Harris because Miami is so focused on making sure Embiid is boxed out.

Tobias Harris' usage and volume has been great in this year's playoffs. Embiid's return has spaced out the floor for the Philadelphia ball handlers. We're riding with Tobias Harris to continue both his rebounding and facilitating production.

Player Prop #2: Deandre Ayton over 17.5 Points (-110)

StatMuse @statmuse Deandre Ayton is dominating on both ends this playoffs.



21 PPG

10 RPG

70 FG%



Players are shooting 11% worse when guarded by Ayton. Only one big is better defensively — Bam Adebayo. Deandre Ayton is dominating on both ends this playoffs. 21 PPG10 RPG70 FG%Players are shooting 11% worse when guarded by Ayton. Only one big is better defensively — Bam Adebayo. https://t.co/t3tOl7n5Cz

"Deandre Ayton is dominating on both ends this playoffs."

Deandre Ayton has gone over this points prop in five out of his eight playoff games thus far. His matchup with Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell is one that he should exploit.

After 25 points in Game 1, Ayton ran into some struggles in the next two games. Game 2 saw him get into foul trouble, and Game 3 saw the entire Phoenix Suns team struggle uncharacteristically.

Chris Paul was a major surprise as he turned the ball over left and right. Ayton and Paul have great chemistry around the rim, so look for Paul to throw some lobs to Ayton in the paint.

Tonight is the perfect bounce-back opportunity for both Ayton and the Suns. Through nine playoff games this season, Deandre Ayton is averaging 19.2 points per game on 65.3% shooting.

As long as Ayton stays out of foul trouble tonight, he should be more than capable of pouring in 18+ points.

