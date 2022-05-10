NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Jimmy Butler & Chris Paul | Tuesday, May 10th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Two Game 5s means plenty of minutes for the stars

Player prop bettors have an amazing night of basketball in front of them. Both Game 5s that occur tonight have serious implications behind them, seeing that each series is tied 2-2.

Given the importance of each game, the starters are going to play big minutes tonight as these games should stay close. Enjoy the games everybody!

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for tonight's playoff games.

Player Prop #1: Jimmy Butler over 12.5 Rebounds + Assists (-135)

"#PlayoffJimmy. Bully"

The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Miami tonight for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. They will be taking to the court tonight without their starting point guard, Kyle Lowry.

Jimmy Butler has seen a great increase in usage when Lowry has been out of the lineup this season. Butler is averaging 4.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game with Lowry in the lineup this season as opposed to 7.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game without him.

Kyle Lowry also missed the first two games of the series. In those games, Butler secured nine rebounds and three assists in the first game, followed by 12 rebounds and six assists in the second.

In a must-win Game 5 at home, Jimmy Butler should see huge minutes, usage and volume. All signs point to Butler surpassing the line once again.

Player Prop #2: Chris Paul over 16.5 Points (-120)

"Chris Paul was not happy."

The Dallas Mavericks captured the last two games at home to tie their series with the Phoenix Suns at two games apiece. Tonight, these teams will meet once again in Phoenix for Game 5.

The end of Game 4 was a wild one, where the Mavericks closed out the Suns. There was an incident between Chris Paul and a young Dallas fan that made headlines.

Paul fouled out after 23 minutes, but was visibly upset when a young fan harassed his mother and put hands on her. Reports later emerged that the young fan continued to tap her shoulders throughout the game and sarcastically said "Happy Mother's Day" over and over again.

The incident certainly lit a fire under Chris Paul as he looks to feed off of that energy in an ever-so-important Game 5. In the playoffs, Chris Paul has gone over this line in seven out of 10 games, with an average of 19.8 points per game.

Paul has played even better at home this postseason, where he's averaging 23.2 points per game. Chris Paul should be very capable of limiting fouls and getting over this points prop line tonight.

