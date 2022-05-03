NBA Player Prop Bets for Today | Giannis Antetokounmpo & Brandon Clarke | Tuesday, May 3rd 

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Giannis stuffs the stat sheet once again

Another day, another NBA player prop article. We have two games on for tonight and there are a few players that should be able to take advantage of their opportunities.

Both games are must wins for the home team, so the sportsbooks are indicating some competitive NBA action tonight. Close games are a beautiful sight for everyday prop bettors, because that gives the starters more minutes.

Below, you will find two of the best player props for tonight's NBA playoff games.

Player Prop #1: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 49.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists

"GIANNIS MY GOODNESS!!!!!"- @TheHoopCentral

The Milwaukee Bucks took Game 1 over the Boston Celtics 101-89. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double, the Bucks escaped the first game of this Eastern Conference semi-final matchup with a road win. Tonight, the Celtics look to even up the series before heading to Milwaukee for Games 3 & 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only gone over this player prop line in 2 out of 6 playoff games so far, but looks to be in a great position to do it again tonight. In the last game, Antetokounmpo had 49 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists in only 38 minutes while shooting a subpar 9-25 from the field. It's highly unlikely we'll see another inefficient shooting night from the Greek Freak.

Without Khris Middleton, Giannis has been playing big minutes and that will continue tonight in Boston. The Boston Celtics are aware that slowing down Giannis isn't as easy as it sounds, so they may shift their focus over to Jrue Holiday.

If they keep Holiday quiet, the Celtics will be able to stay competitive in the game and could also lead to more minutes and volume for Antetokounmpo. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the hardest matchups for any team in the league, and he should have himself a great night at the office.

Player Prop #2: Brandon Clarke over 8.5 Rebounds (-120)

Grizzlies Analytics @GrizzAnalytics



51 PTS

28 REB



#GrindCity Ja Morant & Brandon Clarke combined for51 PTS28 REB Ja Morant & Brandon Clarke combined for 51 PTS28 REB#GrindCity https://t.co/nrQsJ9Qutv

"Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke combined for: 51 Pts 28 Reb"- @GrizzAnalytics

Brandon Clarke has given the Memphis Grizzlies some extremely quality minutes off the bench in this year's playoffs. Clarke is averaging 9.0 rebounds per game in 29.57 minutes per game.

The Grizzlies face off against the Golden State Warriors tonight in a must-win Game 2. The Warriors get Draymond Green back tonight after he was ejected in the first game. This is a positive sign for this player prop, because the Warriors like to play Green in the center position in their small ball lineups. This lineup opens up more rebounding chances for Clarke.

Another great trend that has been occurring is the constant foul trouble of Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. collected at least five fouls in five out of the six games in the first round, which opened the door for Clarke for extra minutes. Brandon Clarke is a physical presence and although he is undersized, he matches up pretty well with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Let's go with Brandon Clarke to grab at least 9 rebounds in tonight's game!

Edited by Arnav