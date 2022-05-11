NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Jayson Tatum & Steph Curry | Wednesday, May 11th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Starters get big minutes in must-win games

Player prop bettors rejoice! There are two great playoff games on tonight and there is plenty of value in both.

First, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks clash in the fifth game of this seven-game series. Later, the Golden State Warriors will look to complete the 4-1 gentleman's sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hope everyone enjoys this amazing night of NBA hoops!

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for tonight's games.

Player Prop #1: Jayson Tatum over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists (-110)

The Boston Celtics return home tonight after a huge Game 4 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Tonight's Game 5 is an absolute must-win for Boston, as they don't want to return to Milwaukee down 3-2 in the series.

Jayson Tatum stepped up big time last game and contributed 30 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists to the Celtics' 116-108 win on the road. Clearly, Tatum got over this player prop line with rebounds alone last game.

The key to Tatum's uptick in rebounding numbers was the absence of Celtics center Robert Williams. As of right now, Williams is listed as a game-time decision. Seeing that this is a must-win for Boston, the Celtics superstar will play a lot of minutes in tonight's game.

Tatum has yet to play less than 40 minutes in any game in this series, which is a great sign for this prop in particular. Tatum's volume and usage indicate that he should have plenty of rebounding and assist chances tonight.

We're going with the Celtics leader to contribute in more ways than just scoring tonight.

Player Prop #2: Steph Curry over 6.5 Assists (+105)

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out their series with the Memphis Grizzlies on the road tonight. The Warriors have jumped out to a commanding 3-1 series lead and don't intend to allow this to go any further.

Steph Curry has gone over this assist prop in two out of the four games thus far and has averaged exactly 6.5 assists per game. Steph Curry has seen some uncharacteristic shooting struggles as of late, shooting less than 50% in three out of four games.

With this being the case, Curry has relied on facilitating because he is aware of all the scoring threats he has around him.

Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson are all capable of draining catch-and-shoot three-pointers, so Curry should have plenty of opportunities to rack up assists tonight.

