NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight | James Harden & Reggie Bullock | Wednesday, May 4th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: James Harden due for another tough night

Valuable player prop bets get harder to find as the playoffs progress. In the conference semifinals, there are fewer props to choose from as there are only eight teams playing.

Luckily for you, the research is done and there is one player to target in each game tonight. Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for tonight's games.

Player Prop #1: James Harden under 40.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-120)

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Yikes.



(via James Harden has been held under 25 points in 11 straight playoff games, his longest streak since he came off the bench in OKC.Yikes.(via @ramonashelburne James Harden has been held under 25 points in 11 straight playoff games, his longest streak since he came off the bench in OKC.Yikes. (via @ramonashelburne) https://t.co/9q7p9M4F0v

"James Harden has been held under 25 points in 11 straight playoff games..."

Throughout the playoffs, James Harden has struggled to convert his scoring opportunities efficiently. In seven playoff games thus far, Harden has averaged 33.6 points, rebounds, & assists per game on only 40.2% shooting.

Going up against the stingy Miami Heat defense is a matchup nightmare for Harden. With the absence of Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers offense has become stagnant.

Harden and Joel Embiid have an amazing connection on lobs around the basket, and taking that threat away makes them a lot easier to contain. In Game 1, the Miami defense gave Harden a very tough time.

Harden finished the game with only 16 points on 13 shot attempts and only five assists. Miami has allowed the sixth fewest assists to point guards this season and have held both Harden and Trae Young under their assist props in every playoff game thus far.

Look for Miami to focus on slowing down Harden once again.

Player Prop #2: Reggie Bullock over 4.5 Rebounds (-125)

All Things Mavs @All_Things_Mavs



42.4 MIN/G

10.7 PPG

6.0 REB

2.2 AST

40.5 3P%



Incredible defense and played through some sickness in the close-out game 🏽



#MFFL Reggie Bullock in the 1st-Round series win over Utah:42.4 MIN/G10.7 PPG6.0 REB2.2 AST40.5 3P%Incredible defense and played through some sickness in the close-out game Reggie Bullock in the 1st-Round series win over Utah:42.4 MIN/G10.7 PPG6.0 REB2.2 AST40.5 3P%Incredible defense and played through some sickness in the close-out game 🙌🏽#MFFL https://t.co/p9tq0qNdvW

"Reggie Bullock in the 1st-Round series win over Utah:"

Reggie Bullock is contributing a large chunk of minutes to the Dallas Mavericks in this year's playoffs. This is due to his defensive efforts and three-point shooting ability.

Bullock's rebounding consistency is something that stands out tonight, as he has surpassed the line of 4.5 rebounds in six out of his seven playoff games. His 41.0 minutes per game in the playoffs is an indication that Bullock will have plenty of rebounding opportunities.

The Phoenix Suns are allowing 7.82 rebounds per game to small forwards this season, so Bullock has a lot going for him tonight.

Although he fouled out in only 33 minutes in Game 1, he still grabbed six rebounds so expect his minutes to climb as long as he stays out of foul trouble. Bullock will likely take advantage during his time on the court and grab more than five rebounds.

Edited by Adam Dickson