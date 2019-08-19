NBA Players: 3 LeBron James traits that set him apart from the rest

LeBron has forever been "The Chosen One"

Ever since The Kid from Akron step foot in the NBA, he has always been subjected to microscopic surveillance and the highest levels of scrutiny for his varied actions. From an uber-talented 18-year-old dominating high school kids at SVSM, to a 34-year-old dad of two and a three-time world champion, LeBron has stood the test of time.

He has aged like fine wine, getting better with every obstacle that the game called life threw at him. Despite the odds, this man still remains the quintessential role model to not just future ballers, but anyone who understands what it takes to be a complete human being.

When the chips were stacked against Bron's squad, the reporters once asked him if he feels any sort of pressure and his response reflected strongly on his journey from a rough neighbourhood to his point,

"I've been under pressure since I was 16 years old. This is not pressure .. In fact this is nothing compared to how I made it out."

His stats and achievements across his (so far) 16-season long career speak for themselves, but here we'll try and measure The King from an individualistic viewpoint.

On that note, let's take a look at the three major attributes that make him a unique force in the vast ocean of NBA players.

#1 True leader who augments inclusive growth

LeBron is the only player ranked top 10 in NBA's All-time list for points as well as assists.

When Bron talks about his teammates, his intimate observations of their capabilities, circumstances, personal and professional history reiterate the fact that leadership demands reacquainting ourselves with our people. Time and again (and with the apt example being the 2018 playoffs), James has shown that it is not necessary to shell out greens for the greatest talent or experience all the time, as long as one can build a system that maximises everyone's individual talents for the greater good of a healthier whole.

Everyone on the team wants to lift the Larry O'Brien and LeBron is always cognizant of that. Yet, his trademark sorcery lies in efficient inclusion and effective leadership. Had this not been the case throughout the past 16 years, LeBron's supreme capabilities would apparently have fallen short on the bigger stage repeatedly.

