NBA Players: 3 Reasons why Kevin Durant will never be as highly regarded as LeBron James

Punit Pathak
ANALYST
24 Jul 2019, 06:44 IST

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the biggest stars in the NBA. Both of these players are the top draws for their respective teams. LeBron James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is often considered as the best basketball player in the world and regarded by some as the greatest of all time. Kevin Durant recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets after spending three years with the Golden State Warriors and winning two NBA Championships.

These two players are compared most of the times and were also hated for their moves for winning the title with an already well established team consisting of All Stars (James' move to Heat and Durant's move to the Warriors).

Over the years, there has been a huge ongoing debate about who is better, Durant or James. In this list we will take a look at three reasons which makes James better than Durant in terms of on court abilities.

#3 Overall abilities

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

James is one of the best overall players in the league. He is great at getting his teammates involved. James makes the most out of a team and his vision is second to none. Apart from scoring a lot of points every game, he gets a lot of assists, rebounds and steals.

LeBron averages 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He holds first place in the all-time list for career assists by a forward with 8,300 and has racked up the fourth highest points in the history of the league.

Durant is an efficient scorer and a good rebounder but apart from scoring, he is not as good as LeBron in terms of passing ability and basketball IQ. While KD may be a better defender right now, at his peak, LeBron James was amongst the best defenders in the league, a level which Durant has never reached.

KD is a decent playmaker but not as good as LeBron. He averages only 4 assists per game. Durant is still younger than LBJ and could go on to improve his game but as of now, King James is clearly a better player overall.

If a team needs a dangerous scorer they will pick Durant but if it needs a player who can attack, defend and make every player better, they will definitely go for James, the complete player.

