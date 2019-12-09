NBA Players: 3 Things that make Luka Doncic so exciting to watch

Luka Doncic has made an incredible start to his second season in the NBA

Following three impressive seasons in the EuroLeague with Real Madrid, Luka Doncic was selected with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA draft. Doncic was soon traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young and a future pick, and the Slovenian was excellent during his first year in the league as he was named 2019 Rookie of the Year ahead of Young.

While Doncic's rookie performances were among the most impressive of the past decade, the 20-year-old has been able to further elevate his game during the opening weeks of the 2019-20 season.

Through 22 appearances, Doncic is averaging 30.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game and the Mavs star is firmly in the race to be named 2020 MVP.

So, as Doncic continues to light up the NBA, here we will take a look at what makes him so exciting to watch.

#1 Triple-Double watch

Luka Doncic could become just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season

During the 2016-17 season, the NBA world became fixated on whether Russell Westbrook could become just the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double throughout the regular season. Indeed, the dynamic point guard went on to accomplish the feat on his way to being named MVP, and a similar scenario has emerged with Doncic.

At 20, Doncic would become the youngest player to average a triple-double (Westbrook was 28), and his tendency to post huge numbers in points, rebounds and assists has been extremely fun to watch.

Doncic finished November with a 30-point triple-double, and the whole NBA will be rooting for him over the next four months as he attempts to become the third player to accomplish a triple-double for the season.

