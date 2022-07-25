LeBron James, Steph Curry and more: 5 NBA players who are also in the movie production business

NBA players relax and work on their game in the summer. Many now participate in various business ventures, including movie production.

On that note, let's look at some of the NBA stars who are into movie production.

#5 Blake Griffin

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Will Blake Griffin star in the White Men Can't Jump remake? 🤔 Will Blake Griffin star in the White Men Can't Jump remake? 🤔 https://t.co/lneT6cHHrl

Blake Griffin is more established as an actor, with multiple short stints in TV series and short films. He's also tried his hand at movie production. Griffin's first production effort was a short sci-film called "The Take Off," which received an HMMA award nomination.

Blake Griffin has two films in the works: a remake of "White Men Can't Jump" and "The Return of the Rocketeer."

#4 Chris Paul

, Executive Produced by The choice to play lacrosse became the choice that saved their lives. #Crossroads , Executive Produced by @CP3 , airs on ESPN at 9 ET The choice to play lacrosse became the choice that saved their lives.#Crossroads, Executive Produced by @CP3, airs on ESPN at 9 ET https://t.co/DQuE9KeehV

Chris Paul is another NBA star actively producing media, including multiple TV series. It is no surprise that a larger chunk of his projects are sports-based.

"Crossroads," a lacrosse team documentary, and "The Game Changers," based on the truth behind nutrition and the human body, are Paul's recent projects.

#3 Steph Curry

Unanimous Media, coined after Steph Curry unanimously won the NBA's Most Valuable Player, is his movie production company. Steph's 2019 documentary, "Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," received a theatrical release in more than 250 theaters across the United States.

The film tells the story of Kenny Sailors, who originated the "leaping one-hander," now known as the jump shot. In an interview about the production, Curry said:

“Learning the history of where the art of the jump shot came from, who introduced it to the game, and how it changed the game, was incredibly intriguing.”

#2 Kevin Durant

Trophies. Kevin Durant and Mike Conley Jr. were executive producers on “Two Distant Strangers”, which won the Oscar for best live-action shortTrophies. #Oscars Kevin Durant and Mike Conley Jr. were executive producers on “Two Distant Strangers”, which won the Oscar for best live-action short 🏆Trophies. #Oscars https://t.co/Ng549QnYWL

Kevin Durant's "Thirty Five Ventures" is into several businesses, including movie production. Durant executive produced "All on the Line," "Two Distant Strangers," "Q Ball" and "Still I Rise."

Durant's projects mostly revolve around basketball. The two-time champion is evidently determined to provide recognition to untold stories.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James and Maverick Carter are executive producers on the project.



Netflix is releasing a three-part docuseries on Naomi Osaka on July 16.LeBron James and Maverick Carter are executive producers on the project. Netflix is releasing a three-part docuseries on Naomi Osaka on July 16.LeBron James and Maverick Carter are executive producers on the project.🎥 @netflixhttps://t.co/dmRQ1dSRGY

LeBron James' move to the LA Lakers gave him unprecedented access to the world behind the screen.

Most of LeBron James' projects are TV series/documentaries, but he has a fair share of big screen projects. Notable among his recent work is Adam Sandler's Hustle and a self-casting in' Space Jam: A New Legacy.'

