NBA Players react to Derrick Rose's 50-point performance

Derrick Rose turned the clock and scored a career-high 50 points

Derrick Rose's journey in the NBA is an inspiring one. He won the Rookie of the Year in 2009 and then went on to become the Youngest MVP in the history of NBA. However, after tearing his ACL in 2012, Rose has never been able to regain the same kind of form that he has shown during the early days of his career.

A career plagued with injuries, Rose has gone through a lot of struggle in the recent years and in the game against the Utah Jazz, in the absence of All-Star Jimmy Butler, Rose carried the team on his back and dropped a career-high 50 points to defeat the Jazz. He finally turned back the clock and showed us the MVP Rose once again.

Rose was in his elements for the entire duration of the game and played very aggressively. He slashed and attacked the rim throughout the game and the Jazz defenders were left scratching their heads. The youngest MVP got fouled with 13.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Timberwolves were up by one. He went to the free-throw line and made both the free-throws to get to his first 50-point game in the NBA. This also extended the Timberwolves' lead to three. Rose did not stop with it as he then went on to have a game-winning block on a potential game-tying three-pointer attempt.

After the clock expired, he was mobbed by teammates and walked off the court in tears. It was a very emotional game not just for Derrick Rose, but also for all the fans and his teammates. This was his first 40-point game since 2011 and a long wait finally came true for the fans as they saw vintage Rose turn back the clock.

This is how the NBA players reacted to his game-winning performance:

"When you talk about perseverance, that's the true definition of it."



LeBron shows love to Derrick Rose after his incredible night #GameTime pic.twitter.com/zwkEVrao84 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 1, 2018

This is so dope Man! Can’t imagine the down days, weeks, months and years he went through. 50 ball!! So much respect bro 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/s42i7Zp63I — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 1, 2018

It’s about damn time the real @drose stood up. LOVE seeing you back my brotha #noletup #beU — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 1, 2018

Every Basketball fan in the world should feel good for DRose. Tonite was an example of never giving up on yourself and when others believe in you. Amazing things can happen. I’m smiling like i scored 50! Congrts to a good dude! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 1, 2018

s/o to @drose for the 50 piece tonight!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 1, 2018

Great to see D Rose dominate!!! https://t.co/CMrx9ye6nz — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) November 1, 2018

Man couldn’t be more happy for d 🌹. Can only imagine the emotions after what he’s gone through. Well deserved. Hard work is undefeated 🙌🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 1, 2018

Extremely Happy for D Rose!!! One of my favorites to watch as a kid, and after everything he’s gone through.... he deserves this moment!! #Legend 🌹 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 1, 2018

What a night for D Rose! He deserves it more than anyone after everything he fought through 💪💪💪! — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) November 1, 2018

@drose you are inspiring man ! WOW — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) November 1, 2018

@drose LEGENDARY!!!!! Happy for you bro!!!!!! — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) November 1, 2018

I’m so proud of you bro! No one knows you’re struggle what you went through day in an day out! You are truly inspiration to everyone! Super proud to have had you as a teammate! Keep going… https://t.co/l84jVzQHjr — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 1, 2018

D.🌹 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 1, 2018

50 ball for D. rose. Unreal. Happy for him!!! Legends never die — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 1, 2018

🙏🏿🌹 — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) November 1, 2018