×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NBA Players react to Derrick Rose's 50-point performance

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
News
10   //    03 Nov 2018, 11:01 IST

Derrick Rose turned the clock and scored a career-high 50 points
Derrick Rose turned the clock and scored a career-high 50 points

Derrick Rose's journey in the NBA is an inspiring one. He won the Rookie of the Year in 2009 and then went on to become the Youngest MVP in the history of NBA. However, after tearing his ACL in 2012, Rose has never been able to regain the same kind of form that he has shown during the early days of his career.

A career plagued with injuries, Rose has gone through a lot of struggle in the recent years and in the game against the Utah Jazz, in the absence of All-Star Jimmy Butler, Rose carried the team on his back and dropped a career-high 50 points to defeat the Jazz. He finally turned back the clock and showed us the MVP Rose once again.

Rose was in his elements for the entire duration of the game and played very aggressively. He slashed and attacked the rim throughout the game and the Jazz defenders were left scratching their heads. The youngest MVP got fouled with 13.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Timberwolves were up by one. He went to the free-throw line and made both the free-throws to get to his first 50-point game in the NBA. This also extended the Timberwolves' lead to three. Rose did not stop with it as he then went on to have a game-winning block on a potential game-tying three-pointer attempt.

After the clock expired, he was mobbed by teammates and walked off the court in tears. It was a very emotional game not just for Derrick Rose, but also for all the fans and his teammates. This was his first 40-point game since 2011 and a long wait finally came true for the fans as they saw vintage Rose turn back the clock.

This is how the NBA players reacted to his game-winning performance:

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz LeBron James Derrick Rose NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Kobe Bryant among NBA stars who react to Derrick Rose’s...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Derrick Rose's top 4 Highest-scoring games
RELATED STORY
NBA: 5 MVPs who never won an NBA Title
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Performances of at least 20 points and 20 assists
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The top 10 international players 
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 21 to 30 of the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18 Season Comparison: Donovan Mitchell vs Dwyane...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA GOATs Top 50: Kevin Garnett - #20
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA Stars Likely To Get Traded This Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us