Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter Erupts as NBA Players React to Kevin Durant's Insane Game 3 Performance

43 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists! KD showed up BIG in Game 3 and he received plenty of praise from his peers!

Yash Matange
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 07 Jun 2018, 10:15 IST
119

2018 NBA Finals - Game Three
2018 NBA Finals - Game Three

What a performance by Kevin Durant!

Golden State Warriors' All-Star backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were struggling on offense, so the reigning NBA Finals MVP decided to put the defending champs on his back and lead them to a 110-102 Game 3 win. He erupted for 43 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists on efficient shooting splits of 15-of-23 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

He carried them all through the game. Durant had 12 in the first quarter itself, ensuring the Warriors, who were down by 12 early, finish the first period only down by 1. And late in the game, he knocked down a dagger 3 which came from almost the same spot as his 3 over LeBron James last year.

On a night where only two NBA teams were playing, there were plenty of NBA players at home who were witnessing his great performance. And a lot of them took to Twitter to show him their appreciation and throw praise at the 2014 MVP:


Last but not the least was KD's mom. Yes, she isn't an NBA player but how can we not put out a player's mother going gaga over her son's tremendous performance?

Wanda Durant:


NBA Finals Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant NBA Players
2018 NBA Finals Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers 114-124...
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals - Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers 103-122...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 3-Point Shooters in NBA Finals history
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the NBA Finals matchup won't change anytime...
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Things the Cleveland Cavaliers must do...
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: Is this huge issue being overlooked? 
RELATED STORY
5 keys for the Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals: The Cavaliers are sailing in a sinking boat 
RELATED STORY
5 highest scoring games in NBA Finals history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us