Twitter Erupts as NBA Players React to Kevin Durant's Insane Game 3 Performance

43 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists! KD showed up BIG in Game 3 and he received plenty of praise from his peers!

Yash Matange SENIOR ANALYST Feature 07 Jun 2018, 10:15 IST

2018 NBA Finals - Game Three

What a performance by Kevin Durant!

Golden State Warriors' All-Star backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were struggling on offense, so the reigning NBA Finals MVP decided to put the defending champs on his back and lead them to a 110-102 Game 3 win. He erupted for 43 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists on efficient shooting splits of 15-of-23 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

He carried them all through the game. Durant had 12 in the first quarter itself, ensuring the Warriors, who were down by 12 early, finish the first period only down by 1. And late in the game, he knocked down a dagger 3 which came from almost the same spot as his 3 over LeBron James last year.

On a night where only two NBA teams were playing, there were plenty of NBA players at home who were witnessing his great performance. And a lot of them took to Twitter to show him their appreciation and throw praise at the 2014 MVP:

“My goodness”( Jeff van gundy voice) — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 7, 2018

KD IS NOT NICE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 7, 2018

Wow — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 7, 2018

Y’all can call me whatever y’all want lol. KD a hall of famer. One of the greatest ever. Whether he would’ve went to GS or not. I just would rather see him on another team lol 🤷🏽‍♂️ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 7, 2018

Wasn't they just killing KD about a wk ago?? " Then you drop a couple of hits, look how they wave to you" — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 7, 2018

KD 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️!!!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 7, 2018

Clutch — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 7, 2018

Back to back champs — Brandon Rush (@BRush_25) June 7, 2018

How? — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 7, 2018

Last but not the least was KD's mom. Yes, she isn't an NBA player but how can we not put out a player's mother going gaga over her son's tremendous performance?

