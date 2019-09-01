NBA Players: Top 5 catch-and-shoot scorers in the league right now

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

Catch and shoot is the best trait for any player in the modern NBA. The NBA has slowly moved away from being a center dominated league and is slowly becoming a guard dominated league. The three-point shot is now making the difference and teams with the best shooters are dominating the league.

The rise of Golden State Warriors was the result of the greatest three-point shooting backcourt in the history of the NBA. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are two of the top five shooters in NBA history and their dominance has been the main reason for the current Golden State Warriors dynasty.

Every year the NBA is seeing a rise in the three-point attempts and makes. It has become imperative for teams to line up with plenty of shooters in the team so that they can operate with pace and space.

Here are the top 5 catch and shoot scorers in the league right now:

#5 Kyle Korver

Korver will be playing alongside Giannis and the Bucks this season

Kyle Korver is one of the deadliest shooters in the modern NBA. He has always been a remarkable sharpshooter. Last season, Korver added great shooting depth to a Jazz team that always lacked on the offensive front.

The Utah Jazz were a remarkable defensive team but apart from Donovan Mitchell, they didn't have anyone in their team who could produce on offense. Korver added great shooting support in the backcourt.

Korver has always been a great shooter. Despite having limited abilities in other areas, Korver's threat from the deep keeps the perimeter defenders on their toes. He shot 40% from the deep last season. Korver will be looking to have a great season again next year, this time with the Milwaukee Bucks with whom he signed in free agency. He is currently aged 38 and is approaching the tail end of his career but will still be very valuable because of his shooting.

