NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 5

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five - Boston crashed out after enduring another humiliating defeat

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the Boston Celtics' misery by winning Game 5 and, with it, the series. The Celtics have struggled for chemistry throughout the season and that showed over the course of this series as well where they have been completely outplayed.

The Bucks dominated throughout and emerged victorious by a 116-91 margin. Giannis Antetokounmpo again destroyed the Celtics on both ends.

The Bucks took a 13-point lead into the half and further added to their advantage in the fourth quarter, cruising to victory in the end. Last season, the Bucks lost in Game 7 to the Celtics, but this time around they have been a much more dominant team right from the regular season.

After struggling in Game 1 of the series, the Bucks totally dominated the rest of the matches, winning four straight to make it to the Eastern Conference final where they will take on either the Raptors or the 76ers.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from this match:

#1 Great effort on the defensive end by the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks never allowed the Celtics to get settled, constantly applying the pressure on their shooters

The Bucks had the best defensive rating in the regular season and they have carried that form into the playoffs too.

The Celtics shot just 31.2% from the field and 18% from the 3PT line. The Bucks also had 8 steals and 7 blocks in the match, with none of the Celtics starters managing to shoot greater than 50% for the match.

The Bucks now await the winner of the ongoing series between the Raptors and the 76ers. The Raptors currently hold a 3-2 lead in the series with Game 6 to be played in Philly.

