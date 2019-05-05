NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets - Game 3

James Harden hit the dagger three over Andre Iguodala to give the Rockets the win

Final Score: Houston Rockets 126 - 121 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were on the road for the Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals looking to take a 3-0 lead against the Houston Rockets. This was a must-win game for the hosts and both the teams battled it out and the Rockets eventually managed to hold on to the victory.

Even though the Rockets took a nine-point lead heading into halftime, the Warriors stormed back in the second half and tied the game to send it to overtime. In the overtime, James Harden's clutch performance eventually meant that this series lasts at least five games.

Kevin Durant who has been in a league of his own in this year's playoffs continued his stellar form and dropped 46 points on 14-for-31 shooting. However, the splash brothers did not have a great offensive game as they only combined for 33 points on 13-for-39 shooting. Let us take a look at three talking points from this overtime thriller in Houston.

#3 Eric Gordon's 30-point performance

Eric Gordon erupted for 30 points to help the Rockets to victory

Stat line: 30 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and a block on 55.0 % shooting

Eric Gordon has been one of the key role players for the Houston Rockets since the day he signed with the Rockets in the 2016 offseason. He was named the Sixth Man of the Year only in his first season with the Rockets and is known for his ability to knock down three-pointers with ease from anywhere on the floor.

The 30-year-old was impressive in the first two games of this series and for the Rockets to defend their homecourt in Game 3, they needed Gordon's red-hot three-point shooting. He scored 30 points on a very efficient 11-for-20 shooting, including 7-for-14 from downtown.

Whenever the Warriors cut down the Rockets' lead in their quest to make a comeback, it was Gordon's three-pointers that extended the lead and kept the game close.

