NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets - Game 4

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12   //    07 May 2019, 22:14 IST

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Four
The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets again played out a thrilling encounter in the fourth game of their Western Conference Semifinals playoff series. The Rockets played great right from the start and managed to tie the series at 2 games apiece.

The Rockets won by a scoreline of 112-108 after having an overtime victory in the third game. James Harden was absolutely brilliant in this match. Chris Paul, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker all provided great support in this match.

The Warriors defeated the Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals last year. After the first two games in this year's playoffs, it looked like the Warriors will easily win this series. But the Rockets have shown serious focus and effort and have made this a very tight series.

Let's have a look at the three talking points from this match:

#3 Difference in three point shooting and rebounding between the two teams

Steph hasn't looked his usual self in this series
The Rockets are not known for their rebounding totals and they also prefer playing a shorter lineup. But it was very evident before the start of this series that they have to out rebound the Warriors in order to have a chance of beating them.

The Rockets had a huge advantage on the boards in the last game. They again out hustled the Warriors and had 13-8 advantage on the offensive glass.

When it comes to three point shooting, the Warriors have the best shooter in the NBA history, Steph Curry, playing for them. They also have one of the best shooters in NBA history in Klay Thompson. But both Steph and Klay have struggled from deep in this series.

The Rockets rely a lot on three point shooting and they have hugely outscored the Warriors in this department.

Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets James Harden Stephen Curry NBA Players
