NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics - Game 4

The Bucks defeated the Celtics to take a 3-1 series lead

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 113 - 101 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics were desperate for a win entering Game 4 last night but the Bucks entered as the favorites, thanks to their last two wins. The Celtics were impressive in the first quarter and took a 30-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, the Bucks would bounce back and it was a two-point game at the halftime. Giannis flipped the switch in the second half and the Bucks ran away with another win, taking a 3-1 series lead.

This game had Giannis' name written all over it as he willed the Bucks to victory and showed us once again that he is one of the best players in the league, whether they play at home or on the road. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Bucks' third straight win against the Celtics.

#3 Both the teams struggled from the three-point line

Middleton only shot 2-for-10 from the three-point line

Boston Celtics: 9-for-41 (22.0 %) from the three-point line

Milwaukee Bucks: 8-for-37 (21.6 %) from the three-point line

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are two of the best three-point shooting teams and have players who knock them down quite comfortably. Last night was different however as both the teams struggled shooting from beyond the arc and shot just around 22 percentage from the distance.

Even though it is a known fact that teams shoot better at home, this was not true in the case of Celtics as none of their players could get it going from the three-point line. Khris Middleton, who has been one of the best three-point shooters all season long, shot just 2-for-10 for the Bucks and could not make an impact from downtown.

With two of the best defensive teams in the league going against each other, the three-point shooting woes are understandable but however, with the way the game has changed in the recent years because of three-point shooting, one would expect teams to be more consistent and efficient from the three-point line.

