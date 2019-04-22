NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from NBA Playoffs - April 21st; Boston move on to next round

Boston Celtics have moved to the next round of the NBA

The NBA 2018-19 playoffs are currently underway with some really entertaining series that are going on right now. There are a few series that seem to be on their final legs and some which are really interesting right now.

The Utah Jazz have been really lackluster in the series against the Houston Rockets and are currently down 3-0 to them. The Game 3 was their chance to take a game and put some pressure on the Rockets, but they failed and now have an uphill task ahead.

The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs are having one of the best first round playoff series in a really long time. It is currently locked at 2-2 and it will be a really exciting match in order to take the lead in Game 5.

The Philadelphia 76ers hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Brooklyn Nets and they travel back home to the Wells Fargo Center to try to hopefully take the series in front of their home crowd. The Detroit Pistons have struggled against the Milwaukee Bucks and stare at a sweep, being 3-0 down. With these games in mind, let us look at the 3 biggest talking points from April 21st.

#3 Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors move closer to 2nd round

Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors have commanding leads in their respective series

The Eastern Conference favorites and the Western Conference favorites both have now taken a commanding 3-1 lead over their respective opponents. The Warriors are now 3-1 against the Los Angeles Clippers, beating them 113-105, while the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic, 107-85.

The Golden State Warriors were ruthless last night where Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant dominated, scoring 32 and 33 points respectively. Steph Curry could not get going from the field and ended up with just 12 points.

The Los Angeles Clippers had no response to this display by the Warriors. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 25 points, while Danilo Gallinari chipped in with 16. Lou Williams had a bad night and could score only 12 points. The Warriors will be looking to finish the series at the Oracle Arena in the next match in the series.

The Toronto Raptors too were dominant in their win over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their series, taking a decisive 3-1 lead. Kawhi Leonard had a huge night scoring 34 points in 35 minutes, Siakam being the next closest starter with 16 points.

The Orlando Magic were rendered helpless and crumpled, with only 3 players reaching double digits. Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 25 points while Fournier chipped in with 19 points. The Raptors will be looking to finish this series in Toronto and move on to the next round of playoffs, where they will potentially face the Sixers.

