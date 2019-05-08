NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - Game 5

Shubham Pant

Philadelphia 76ers went down to Toronto Raptors in Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers travelled to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to face the Toronto Raptors in a tough road game for them.

The series was tied at 2-2 coming out of Philadelphia and Game 5 was going to be a game of immense proportions, and would also give us a clear leader in the tied series.

The other series tied at 2-2 is the huge match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors absolutely blew away the 76ers in a superb display at home, winning the game by 36 points, 125-89. Let us take a look at 3 talking points from this match.

#3 The supporting cast of the Toronto Raptors comes good

Toronto Raptors had a great game from their bench in Game Five

All series long, the Raptors bench and their supporting cast around Kawhi Leonard had been heavily criticised.

The bench has been atrocious through the playoffs, and have had negligible or almost no impact on the games.

Tonight was different, with the team around Kawhi Leonard finally came together and blossomed into the juggernaut they were supposed it be.

They established a strangle-hold on the 76ers throughout the game and did not let them gain a foothold during the match.

Pascal Siakam led the team, scoring a game high 25 points today, with Kyle Lowry also chipping in with 19 points.

Danny Green and Marc Gasol had good games too, scoring 17 and 11 points respectively, while Serge Ibaka had 10 points off the bench.

Kawhi was once again his dominant self but could manage only 21 points due to some inefficient shooting from the field.

The Raptors were great tonight and have taken a 3-2 lead in the series. They will be hoping that their other players can keep their scoring streak going.

