NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - Game 7

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Final Score: Toronto Raptors 92 - 90 Philadelphia 76ers

We have had two great Western Conference semifinals games last night. While the Portland Trail Blazers shocked the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center to book a spot in Western Conference Finals, the Toronto Raptors took care of business in an epic thriller to set up an Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was a back-and-forth affair and with the series on the line, some great defensive effort was exhibited by both the teams. At the half-time, the Raptors led the Sixers 44-40. The things got only more closer in the second half and the home team eventually held on to the victory.

Kawhi Leonard led both the teams in scoring with 41 points and Joel Embiid led the Sixers scoring with 21 points. In this article, let us take a look at three talking points from this epic thriller in Toronto.

#3 Joel Embiid's impressive double-double

Joel Embiid was huge in Game 7 for Philadelphia

You have to feel sad for Joel Embiid looking at the heart that he has shown all throughout the series battling health issues and still showing up every game. The 25-year-old center has been the Sixers' go-to guy all season long and has had his best season this year.

The Sixers' have failed to get it done whenever Embiid struggled in the game. Playing on the road in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, he has once again showed why he is one of the best centers in the league and that he is going to be the future of this franchise.

Embiid scored 21 points and snagged 11 rebounds to keep the Sixers in the game. He also had 3 huge blocks and showed up in a huge way. After the game, Embiid left the court in tears and was consoled by his girlfriend.

