NBA Playoffs 2018-19: Predicting the NBA Playoffs First Round Results - Eastern Conference

Achyut Dubey
36 // 13 Apr 2019, 17:29 IST

The LeBron-less East has thrown up a whole host of possibilities.

The Eastern Conference hasn't been the same ever since 'Bron left for LA. However, what we have on our hands in the East is nothing short of a pleasant uprising of worthy talent. Teams have grabbed the opportunity of having a realistic shot at playing in the NBA Finals.

With the 2018-19 regular season done and dusted, we have a clear picture of the East's first-round matchups to tip off the postseason. The Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons, Toronto is set to face off against Orlando, the Sixers collide with the Nets and Kyrie's Celtics are slated to play the Pacers in a seven-game series to get that much closer to the gold.

The Eastern Conference standings haven't precisely held true when it comes to playoff basketball. Teams have often broken out of their shells and punched above their weight in order to effect major upsets against teams placed higher than them on the leaderboard.

But for bragging rights' sake, the Bucks are our leaders from the East this season as they look to make it count under the Greek Freak's leadership.

Let's take a look at the four first-round matchups from the Eastern Conference and predict their outcomes using our knowledge of the regular season.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks(1) vs Detroit Pistons(8)

Blake Griffin has evolved into much more than just a dunker in Detroit.

Season Series: The Bucks swept the Pistons 4-0, winning by an average point differential of over 14.

The first two games are scheduled to be played in Milwaukee and according to popular opinion, the Bucks should be up 2-0 before they head to Detroit for the next two. Led by an MVP contender in Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks have really been a force all year long.

Most of Detroit's basketball revolves around Griffin and Drummond whereas Milwaukee have been efficient and effective without putting too much pressure on their main man, Antetokounmpo.

Prediction: This should be an easy one for Giannis and Co. as they will probably sweep their opponents with no real resistance in 4 games.

