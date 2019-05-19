NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 3

Draymond Green powered the Warriors to victory

Final Score: Golden State Warriors 110 - 99 Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers who were down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals came back to the Moda Center to host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3. The hosts got off to a hot start and entered the halftime with a 13-point lead.

However, much like they have done all season long, the Warriors stormed back in the third quarter and outscored the Blazers 29-13. They would only continue their domination in the fourth quarter and eventually ended up winning the match 110-99.

With this win, they have now gone up 3-0 in this series and have a chance to close this series out on Monday in Portland. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Warriors' road win.

#3 Yet another dismal performance by Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard was -23 in Game 3

This has already been said multiple time. The Portland Trail Blazers can only go as far as Lillard would take them. He has been the cornerstone of this franchise for quite some time and the ball is going to be in his hands in clutch situations.

He is their hope and for the Blazers to win against a team like the Warriors, they need Lillard to be at his absolute best. Unfortunately, that has not happened so far in this series as the guard has put up a string of dismal performances.

Last night, he only had 19 points on 5-18 shooting and his struggles from the field were quite visible. With his latest dud performance, he is now averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists this series on a very low 32.9 shooting.

However, this is what Shams Charania of The Athletic had to say about his recent struggles:

Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA star Damian Lillard has separated ribs and is playing through the injury, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lillard shot 5-of-18 in Game 3 loss to Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2019

If Lillard is indeed playing through the injury, expect this series to be over on Monday.

