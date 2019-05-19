×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 3

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Feature
28   //    19 May 2019, 12:07 IST

Draymond Green powered the Warriors to victory
Draymond Green powered the Warriors to victory

Final Score: Golden State Warriors 110 - 99 Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers who were down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals came back to the Moda Center to host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3. The hosts got off to a hot start and entered the halftime with a 13-point lead.

However, much like they have done all season long, the Warriors stormed back in the third quarter and outscored the Blazers 29-13. They would only continue their domination in the fourth quarter and eventually ended up winning the match 110-99.

With this win, they have now gone up 3-0 in this series and have a chance to close this series out on Monday in Portland. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Warriors' road win.

#3 Yet another dismal performance by Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard was -23 in Game 3
Damian Lillard was -23 in Game 3

This has already been said multiple time. The Portland Trail Blazers can only go as far as Lillard would take them. He has been the cornerstone of this franchise for quite some time and the ball is going to be in his hands in clutch situations.

He is their hope and for the Blazers to win against a team like the Warriors, they need Lillard to be at his absolute best. Unfortunately, that has not happened so far in this series as the guard has put up a string of dismal performances.

Last night, he only had 19 points on 5-18 shooting and his struggles from the field were quite visible. With his latest dud performance, he is now averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists this series on a very low 32.9 shooting.

However, this is what Shams Charania of The Athletic had to say about his recent struggles:

If Lillard is indeed playing through the injury, expect this series to be over on Monday.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors Portland Trail Blazers Stephen Curry Draymond Green NBA Playoffs 2019
Advertisement
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 2 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Hits and Flops: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us