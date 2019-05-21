NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers, Game 4

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

The Golden State Warriors have reached the NBA finals yet again. Steph Curry put on a shooting clinic yet again.

The Warriors swept the Blazers 4-0 in the Western Conference finals and reached the NBA finals for the fifth consecutive time. They again had to make a valiant comeback in the second half when they were down by as many as 17 points. The Warriors eventually prevailed in the overtime period by a scoreline of 119-117.

Both teams displayed great offence at the start of the match. Meyers Leonard was on fire for the Trail Blazers. He had 25 points at halftime. He eventually finished with a career-high 30 points and kept the Blazers afloat.

The Blazers led by 4 points at half and 8 points entering into the fourth quarter. The Warriors came back in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Then it became a back and forth battle between the two teams. It was also a close battle in the overtime period, the Warriors eventually prevailing when Damian Lillard missed a tightly contested corner three.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from the match:

#3 Good display from the Blazers trio

Portland's backcourt finally showed up but it wasn't enough

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Meyers Leonard provided great offence in this match. Lillard who struggled throughout this Western Conference final run started this match in a great fashion. He finished with 28 points and 12 assists to go along with 4 3PM.

CJ McCollum also provided good support. He was the star of game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. He ended the match with 26 points and 7 assists.

Meyers Leonard had a career night in which he ended with 30 points and 12 rebounds on an incredible 12-16 shooting from the field. His play was crucial in opening the game up for the Blazers backcourt duo.

