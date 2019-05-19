NBA Playoffs 2019: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 3 MVP

In Game 3, Green recorded a triple-double in three quarters.

When the Warriors flew into Portland for the third game of the series, they had a 2-0 lead with no Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins. Fuelled by their home crowd, the Blazers opened up an early 18-point lead in the match-up, only to falter miserably down the stretch, yet again.

Led by Curry's 36 points, along with Green's triple-double and leadership, Golden State handed Portland one of the most deflating losses of their recent past. The 110-99 win in Game 3 meant that Lillard and co. will face elimination in the next game at home.

Game 3 MVP: Draymond Green

Stat line: 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals & 1 block, on 6-of-12(50%) shooting

Draymond Green has always been the team's emotional leader. But much to the delight of the Warriors fans, lately, he has been backing it up with numbers as well. En route to posting his seventh career post-season triple-double, Green made sure that his intensity touched the ceiling all night long.

"When Kevin is not on the floor, I know I have to be more aggressive. So whether that's attacking the basket, putting more pressure on the defense, I understand that," said Green.

Draymond's most recent stat-line meant that he has now recorded a triple-double in each of the rounds of the playoffs, and that too all on the road.

"I don't even know what to say about Draymond," Kerr said. "He was a wrecking ball, destroying everything in his path."

Green's impact transcends stat sheets and basketball plays. An example of the same cropped up when Jordan Bell missed a wide-open dunk during the game. Dray went out of his way to reassure the youngster, telling him that 'nobody's perfect' and that everybody misses shots. It's at times like these when one realises how great a leader he is on any given night, considering their leading scorer is missing games due to an injury.