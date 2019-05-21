NBA Playoffs 2019: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 4 MVP

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 // 21 May 2019, 12:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

The Golden State Warriors completed the sweep of the Blazers with an overtime win in Game 4 by a scoreline of 119-117. The Blazers led by as many as 17 points in this match but again blew the lead as they had done in the previous two games of this series.

The Warriors displayed great heart throughout the series. They have now reached their fifth consecutive NBA finals despite missing key players like Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala.

The Blazers had a fantastic season. Nobody expected them to reach this far at the start of the season. They were no match for this championship hungry Warriors team who just never give up.

Game 4 MVP: Stephen Curry

Stat line: 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 11-25 shooting from the field and 7-16 shooting from the 3PT line.

Steph Curry put on a shooting clinic in this series. He hit 26 threes in four matches and the Blazers defenders could only chase his shadows on the perimeter. Steph scored 25 of his 37 points in the first half only.

Steph averaged 36.5 points for the entire series. His True shooting percentages were just off the charts. Steph has been bothered by foul trouble early on in the playoffs, but in this series, he was also very disciplined on the defensive end and did not commit useless fouls.

The Blazers' back court duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum scored 28 points and 26 points respectively but failed to bring their team home.

The Warriors await the winner of the Bucks and the Raptors series in the NBA finals.

Advertisement

Other notable performances:

Meyers Leonard: 30 points, 12 rebounds on 12-16 shooting from the field and 5-8 shooting from the 3PT line

Draymond Green: 18 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks

Klay Thompson: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block in 46 minutes playing time