NBA Playoffs 2019: Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1 MVP

Steph Curry completely dominated the Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

Advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 on the back of a Game 7 victory against the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers had already exhibited their ability to play hard basketball down the stretch.

With the Golden State Warriors without Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, Terry Stotts' side wouldn't find a better opportunity to get one over the defending champs. However, that wasn't to be the case as a certain Steph Curry stood up to the pedestal and absolutely torched Damian Lillard & Co. thereby leading the Warriors to a 116-94 win in Game 1.

Game 1 MVP: Steph Curry

Stat line: 36 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 12-of-23 shooting, 9-of-15 from 3-point

No Durant? No problem. That was the motto for Steph Curry tonight as he completely took over the scoring duties for his side in the first half of the game. The 2-time MVP made the best out of some shoddy defensive work by the Blazers on the pick-and-roll and the switches to make plays as well as to light it up from downtown.

Shooting an insane 60% from beyond the arc, Curry drained an outlandish total of 9 treys in the game, only two short of the all-time record of 11 threes in a playoff game that was achieved by his splash brother Klay Thompson in 2016.

Shooting poorly from the field with their backcourt duo of CJ McCollum and Lillard failing to get buckets, Portland still managed to remain in the game thanks to their ability to get to the free throw line. However, Steph was there to tilt the odds in the favor of the Dubs whenever the Blazers went on a run.

With less than a minute to go in the second quarter, Portland trailed the Warriors by only 3 points with the scores at 48-45 in favor of the home side. However, up stepped Steph, and drained two quick threes to send the game into the half time break with his team comfortably leading by 9 points. Curry continued this momentum, draining four treys and accounting for 14 points in the 3rd quarter itself.

Klay Thompson also came to the fore in the second half as the Warriors completely took over and blew out the Trail Blazers at the Oracle Arena in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Other notable performances

Klay Thompson - 26 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 10-of-24 shooting

Draymond Green - 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Enes Kanter - 10 points, 16 rebounds