NBA playoffs 2023: 3 best bench players in postseason so far. 

Boasting star-level talent in the NBA Playoffs is a prerequisite for success. However, roster depth is also a core ingredient for any NBA team that wishes to be crowned a champion.

Having players that can come off the bench and flip the narrative of a game is a core ingredient to being among the elite teams in the league. Fortunately, the 2023 NBA Playoffs have provided us with a litany of high-level bench talent that has made a significant impact throughout the first two rounds.

Here are our top three bench players throughout the postseason so far.

3. Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

Bruce Brown has been a staple of the Denver Nuggets bench rotation these playoffs, coming off the bench in 11 games and averaging 25.9 minutes per contest. Capable of operating as an inverted screener, Bruce Brown gives the Denver Nuggets a versatile threat who can score, rebound, screen, and push the ball.

Over his 11 playoff games so far, Bruce Brown is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Furthermore, the Massachusetts native is shooting at a 53.2% clip from the field while also converting his free-throw attempts 87.2% of the time.

Given the fact that the Denver Nuggets have recently progressed to the Western Conference Finals, and Bruce Brown has been a key bench player for them, he makes the top three on this list.

2. Josh Hart

Josh Hart, Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

Not every mid-season pickup has an enormous impact on their new team straight from the jump. However, Josh Hart and the New York Knicks appear to be the perfect match. Playing in the first postseason of his NBA career, Josh Hart was a force for the New York Knicks during their two-round stint in the postseason.

Josh Hart participated in 11 games this postseason, coming off the bench in 6 of them and averaging 32.1 minutes per game. During those 11 games, Josh Hart averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Furthermore, the New York fan favorite shot the ball at a 47.9% clip from the field and a 31.3% clip from deep.

Unfortunately for Josh Hart and the New York Knicks, their playoff run came to an abrupt end, as they fell to defeat against the Miami Heat, losing four of their six games against their Eastern Conference opponent.

1 . Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Malcolm Brogdon has been exceptional since joining the Boston Celtics last summer. After dealing with injuries throughout the past few seasons, Brad Stevens was able to convince the former Rookie of the Year to accept a bench role. The results of Malcolm Brogdon's new role have been stellar, with Brogdon being named the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year.

However, Malcolm Brogdon's outstanding efforts did not finish with the regular season. Off the bench, the versatile guard has been a driving force for the Boston Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon has averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 12 playoff games while playing an average of 27.7 minutes per game. In terms of shooting, Malcolm Brogdon is hitting 45.5% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from the perimeter.

Given the fact that the Boston Celtics are one game away from progressing to the Eastern Conference Finals, Malcolm Brogdon could have plenty more time to keep stringing together an impressive individual playoff run. But irrespective of what happens on May 14, Malcolm Brogdon has already proven to be the best bench player in this year's playoffs.

