NBA playoffs 2023: 3 best defenders in postseason so far

Judging a player's individual defensive impact is a difficult task, especially in the NBA Playoffs, where every player is toward the top of their profession. Sure, you can use defensive rating to gauge how each player is fairing, but in truth, defense is a team effort. As such, having an opinion on which players have been the best defenders in the postseason so far will undoubtedly be polarizing.

However, utilizing defensive field-goal percentage, player role, and a nice sprinkling of the 'eye test,' it is possible to produce a top-three defenders list. As such, here are the top three defenders of the post-season so far.

3. Al Horford

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Al Horford is the defensive glue that holds the Boston Celtics together. Capable of switching out onto the perimeter, operating in drop coverage, or at the level of the screen. The veteran big man is the bedrock of the Boston Celtics' defensive scheme and has been having an elite impact during the postseason.

Al Horford currently defends 18.7 shot attempts per game, limiting opponents to a 46.4% success percentage. When accounting for the talent Al Horford is defending, he's saving his team 3.4 points per 100 possessions.

Check out Al Horford's fourth-quarter performance against Joel Embiid in game four of their second-round series if you need any more confirmation of his defensive potential in the playoffs.

2. Devin Booker

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five

When you think of Devin Booker, you would be forgiven for casting your mind straight to the offensive end of the court. However, during the Phoenix Suns playoff run, Devin Booker was among the most effective defenders in the playoffs.

Contested 18.4 attempts per game and limiting his opponents to 40.1% shooting from the field, Devin Booker displayed a level of defense we rarely see from him. Furthermore, as a primary point of attack defender, Devin Booker faced off against elite scoring talent. Which is why his 7.4 points saved per 100 possessions are so impressive.

Unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker's stellar defense wasn't enough to keep their playoff dreams alive. As the Western Conference outfit fell to defeat against the Denver Nuggets and will now go back to the drawing board.

1 . Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

The Los Angeles Lakers are proving all of their doubters wrong with their impressive postseason run. However, it's quite clear that their defense wouldn't be at its current level without Anthony Davis. The two-way big man has been a dominant presence on both ends of the floor, but it's his defense that will be getting the praise here.

Anthony Davis has defended 20.9 shot attempts per game in his 12 playoff games, limiting his opponents to a 39.4% success rate from the field. In addition, Anthony Davis' defense saves the Los Angeles Lakers 9.5 points per 100 possessions when compared to what his opponents would normally score on average.

The Los Angeles Lakers will now meet the Denver Nuggets, where Anthony Davis' defense will be tested against Nikola Jokic. Nonetheless, there's no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers center has been the finest defensive player in the postseason thus far.

Poll : 0 votes