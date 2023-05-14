The 2023 NBA Playoffs have provided us with some memorable moments, despite only being at the halfway point. Yet, when you're watching the most talented players on the deepest teams, there's always going to be fireworks.

In the modern NBA, one of the most prominent aspects of any team's offense is their perimeter play, with a key focus on three-point shooting. Although, volume also plays a key role in a player's ability to consistently stretch the floor and keep a defense honest.

So, who are the best shooters in the postseason so far?

#3 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has been a volume shooter for the Philadelphia 76ers this postseason, averaging 7.9 three-point attempts throughout his 10 playoff games. He currently ranks third in the postseason for made threes per game, seeing an average of 3.2 long-range shots fall on a nightly basis.

Tyrese Maxey's shot conversion from deep sits at an impressive 40.5%, which, given his shooting volume, is mightily impressive but is only enough to see him rank third on our list.

Still, the player is also doing work elsewhere on the floor, as Cleaning The Glass has him converting 37% of his mid-range attempts and 58% of his looks around the rim.

Considering Tyrese Maxey is only in the third year of his NBA career, he's proving to be an elite scorer for a Philadelphia 76ers team that is one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

#2 Klay Thompson

For all the talk of Klay Thompson no longer being an elite shooter, he currently sits second in the postseason for made threes per game. Furthermore, he also has one of the highest three-point volumes of any shooter in the playoffs.

Klay Thompson averaged 10.5 threes per game for the Golden State Warriors before the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them in game six of their series. Of those 10.5 three's, he saw an average of 3.8 drop per game, giving him a 36.8% conversion rate.

In terms of actual three-point percentage, Klay Thompson ranks 12th out of players who took more than five threes and played in seven or more games. Yet, none of those other 12 players took anywhere near the same number of shots per game, which is why Thompson makes this list.

Furthermore, Klay Thompson also hit 37% of his mid-range attempts and 67% of his looks around the rim. Importantly, the player cooked teams when attacking closeouts, shooting 44% on long mid-range attempts, where he took a step or two inside the arc before punishing aggressive defense.

#1 Stephen Curry

In terms of three-point percentage, Stephen Curry ranks 14th out of players who took more than five threes and played in seven or more games. However, with a three-point volume of 12.1 per game, resulting in 4.4 threes per night, Curry still sits atop of this list.

When you're shooting the most threes out of any qualifying player, with the most defensive attention, and you're still converting more than a third of your attempts, There's no doubting the fact that you're the best shooter in the postseason. Especially when you're also, quite clearly, the best shooter in the history of the game.

