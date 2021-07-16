NBA Playoffs: 5 Active players with most dunks in the postseason

The NBA Playoffs have given fans a lot to cheer about over the years, with players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant providing highlight after highlight in recent seasons. One of the best highlights of any game is the slam dunk which, when it happens in the playoffs during a crucial moment, puts crowds to their feet and silences those rowdy opposing fans.

In the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals, for example, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo ignited the home crowd with a steal followed by a two-handed dunk at the other end. The sequence brought down the house at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo is one of the most prolific dunkers both in the regular season and in the NBA Playoffs. One only needs to watch Games 2 and 3 of the Finals to see what we mean.

This leads us to a burning question in some folks’ minds. Who are the active players who have the most dunks in the NBA Playoffs? A quick look at the stats over the past couple of decades shows us who these rim rattlers are. We’ll take a look at the top five but we’ll let you in on who’s in the top 6-10 first:

10. Kawhi Leonard (125)

9. Rudy Gobert (126)

8. Serge Ibaka (129)

7. DeAndre Jordan (133)

6. Clint Capella (155)

As you’ll notice, four of the five are centers, but will the trend continue when we look at the top five?

Let’s check out the 5 active players who have dunked* the most in the NBA Playoffs:

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (175 dunks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 goes up for a dunk.

The fifth most prolific active dunker in the NBA Playoffs is none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 62 playoff games under his belt, the Greek Freak has amassed 175 dunks in six trips to the postseason. Antetokounmpo attacks the ring with impunity and he does it so often at the rate of nearly three dunks per game (2.82). That’s the highest dunk rate in the NBA Playoffs of all the players on this list.

Giannis has arms that go on forever, and with his 6-foot-11 frame, he’s able to throw the ball down more easily than most players his size. At his rate, Antetokounmpo will pass most of the players on this list within the next few years depending on how deep the Milwaukee Bucks go in the NBA Playoffs.

4. Kevin Durant (187 dunks)

Kevin Durant #7 dunks as Nikola Jokic #15, Paul Millsap #4, and PJ Dozier #35 look on.

The next player on the list is Kevin Durant, who has 187 dunks in 151 NBA Playoff games for an average of 1.24 dunks per contest. At 6-foot-10, the long-armed, jump-shooting assassin has the height to get to the rim easily to flush one through the hoop.

The stats show that Durant is more than just a jump shooter even in the NBA Playoffs. When he has to, he can be a force in the lane and he can dunk the basketball with the best of them.

The 2014 Most Valuable Player has been to the NBA Playoffs in 10 of his 13 years (excluding last season when he didn’t play at all because of an Achilles injury) in the league, and has become a fixture in the postseason most of his career.

