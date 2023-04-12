NBA Playoffs TV schedule 2023: Broadcast schedule, where to watch, and more

The 2023 NBA playoffs will begin in just a few days. The first four matchups of the postseason will be played on Saturday, and the first game will be played in Philadelphia.

Basketball fans will have a chance to watch these games live on several TV channels. Additionally, NBA League Pass subscribers will also be able to watch every single game of the NBA playoffs.

Considering how competitive the league has been in the 2022-23 season, it won't be surprising if there are a few upsets in the opening round. However, it's important to note that some matchups haven't been revealed yet as we're still waiting for every play-in winner.

NBA Playoffs begin with a matchup between Brooklyn and Philadelphia

The basketball postseason will start with an early matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Sixers are heavily favored to win the opening game and the series, the Nets are expected to put up a big fight.

Besides the opening matchup of the 2023 NBA playoffs, there will be three other games. Here is the full schedule, including TV channels and starting times:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 1 PM ET (ESPN)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 PM (ESPN)

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 PM (ESPN)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 8:30 PM (ABC)

The first day of the NBA Playoffs will have a Warriors-Kings matchup (Image via Getty Images)

The postseason will continue on Sunday with four more matchups. However, two of these matchups are still unknown as two final play-in games will be played on Friday.

The Miami Heat will fight for the eighth seed against the Chicago Bulls or the Toronto Raptors. In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans or the OKC Thunder.

The LA Lakers will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday (Image via Getty Images)

Here are all four Sunday matchups:

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3 PM (ABC)

East #8 (MIA / CHI / TOR) vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 PM (TNT)

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 8 PM (TNT)

West #8 (MIN / NOP / OKC) vs. Denver Nuggets, 10:30 ET (TNT)

The last two play-in games will conclude by the end of Friday and we'll have all the matchups for the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The remaining schedule for the first round will soon be released by the league.

