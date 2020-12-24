NBA Power Ranking: Top 5 international players going into the 2020-21 season

In this list, we check out the NBA Power Rankings for the top 5 international players in the league this season. NBA basketball has become a global force as its popularity reaches new heights each passing year. Spanning its influence over several continents, one can easily find fans donning jerseys of their favorite NBA players almost everywhere.

The league itself has become ever more international. Adding more talent from abroad, teams now feature an increasing number of international players in their roster. Even the game has evolved with new styles of play brought by young NBA talent from around the world.

Here are the top 5 foreign NBA players going into the 2020-21 season:

#5: Kristaps Porzingis, Latvia (Dallas Mavericks)

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

Among the best foreign NBA players in the league right now, Kristaps Porzingis can score and defend at an elite level. Standing tall at 7'3", the Latvian can play both center and power forward positions. Currently out with a knee injury, he is rumored to return in a few weeks to join his teammate and another international player featured in this list, Luka Doncic.

Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks last season with the Dallas Mavericks. Poised to improve in all aspects of his game, he may rank higher in future NBA power rankings.

#4: Joel Embiid, Cameroon (Philadelphia 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets

Joel Embiid is a big man with the skill set of a guard. He can score in a variety of ways — be it posting up, driving to the basket, or shooting from a distance. He is the centerpiece around which Philadelphia 76ers hope to build a squad capable of reaching the NBA Finals.

Now with new coach Doc Rivers at the helm, Embiid should see a significant improvement this season. His last season averages were 23.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks. A deep playoff run will see the big man from Cameroon climb higher in NBA power rankings.