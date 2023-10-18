NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 players as opening night nears

The 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, with games set to tip off across the league starting next week. Heading into this season, there are a number of key storylines that have continued to make headlines. Most recently, the Milwaukee Bucks landed Damian Lillard as part of a blockbuster deal that has seen the team earn consideration as an NBA finals favorite.

Out West, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are eager to prove to everyone that their championship win last season was no fluke.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, despite widespread rumors about James Harden’s future, Joel Embiid is eager to prove himself after winning the 2022-23 MVP award.

With plenty of offseason activity, storylines and analysis going around, let’s take a look at the NBA’s top 10 player power rankings heading into the 2023-24 season.

Power ranking the 10 best NBA players heading into the 2023-24 NBA season

#10 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Last season saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earn his first All-Star selection amid an impressive season that saw him lead the OKC Thunder. In Chet Holmgren's absence, SGA and Josh Giddey fueled the team to an impressive season, however, this year, SGA is expected to take things to the next level.

Fresh off an impressive FIBA World Cup run, SGA will be looking to build on his impressive growth from the 2021-22 season to the 2022-23 season. With a 31.4 points per game average last season to go along with 1.0 blocks per game and 1.6 steals per game, expect another massive year out of the OKC guard.

#9 - Jayson Tatum

While Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics may have fallen to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, Tatum had an impressive year. On top of setting an NBA record for most points in a Game 7 (51), Tatum's two-way play makes him one of the best forwards in the NBA.

After becoming the first player in Celtics history to average more than 30.0 ppg, Tatum is eager to help the new-look Celtics make it back to the finals. With no shortage of motivation, it's safe to say that Tatum will be coming out this season looking to make his mark on the league.

#8 - Devin Booker

Devin Booker's playoff performances last season catapulted him into league-wide superstardom. During several key games in the playoffs where Kevin Durant couldn't get his shot to fall, it was Devin Booker who carried the load offensively.

As such, it's clear that with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on either side of him, Booker will be coming out with a vengeance this year. After showing that he's capable of taking his game to the next level season after season, expect Booker to have another big year.

#7 - Anthony Davis

For Anthony Davis, it has never been a question of whether he can perform at an elite level. As one of the best two-way players in the league, Davis can do it all on the court. Whether he's hauling down rebounds, shutting down an opposing team's star or scoring at will, Davis' play hasn't declined.

Despite that, the big question has always been whether he can stay healthy. Last season, he played in just 56 games, while the season before he played in 40. If Davis can stay healthy, expect him to take on an even bigger load for the team as LeBron James enters year 21.

#6 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had a disappointing end to the 2022-23 NBA season. After trading for Kyrie Irving, Doncic and the Mavs fell out of playoff contention, while missing both the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

At the time, Doncic seemed burned out, telling media members he simply wasn't having fun on the court anymore. With that being said, his abilities on the offensive end of the floor have never been questioned. As one of the best young stars in the league, it's safe to say Doncic's stock hasn't declined from last year.

#5 - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a massive postseason that saw them upset the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics en route to the finals. While an injury slowed him down late in the postseason, Butler proved that he still has what it takes to lead a team.

With impressive play on both ends of the floor that allows him to both run an offense and score crucial buckets, Butler finds himself in a similar position to AD. When healthy, he's one of the best two-way players in the league, meaning fans can expect to see yet another big year for the Miami Heat star.

#4 - Steph Curry

At 35 years old, Steph Curry has shown little signs of slowing down. Last season, he averaged 29.4 ppg compared to 25.5 ppg the previous season, when they won a title. While the Golden State Warriors may not have undergone a dramatic overhaul to their roster, the acquisition of Chris Paul has given many fans hope.

While it's unclear what this season will bring, what we do know is that Steph Curry has shown little signs of slowing down. Despite his age, Curry is determined to play into his 40s after taking inspiration from Tom Brady. With that in mind, expect a big season from the lights-out shooter.

#3 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Last season ended abruptly for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former MVP went down with an injury in the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round matchup with the Miami Heat, forcing him to watch from the sidelines for the first few games.

Antetokounmpo put in work over the offseason with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, showing that at this stage of his career, he isn't done evolving. After a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season for The Greek Freak and the Milwaukee Bucks, expect the former MVP to come out with a vengeance this year.

#2 - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid won the 2022-23 MVP award, cementing his place as one of the best players in the NBA. Despite that, Embiid hasn't lost his desire to win. While the 76ers roster may wind up undergoing a transformation with a potential James Harden trade, that won't slow Embiid down.

After averaging a career-high in scoring (33.1 ppg), while also leading the league, Embiid is expected to pick up right where he left off last season. With his sights firmly set on capturing an NBA title, his place as a top three player in the league can hardly be disputed given his stats.

#1 - Nikola Jokic

While Nikola Jokic may not have won the regular-season MVP award, last season saw him win his first NBA title, while also earning Finals MVP honors. With elite two-way play that allows him to control the flow of the offense with his playmaking abilities, Jokic can do it all.

As he proved in the playoffs, he's able to perform under the bright lights, while also leading a team. Although fans have continued to joke about his lack of focus given his passion for horses, Jokic's impressive play has landed him on top of our NBA power rankings.

With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, it's clear that this year will deliver plenty of excitement. Teams such as the Phoenix Suns will enter the year eager to capture their first title like the Denver Nuggets did last season. Other teams, like the Golden State Warriors, will be looking to retake their place atop the league.

At the same time, teams such as the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets will be looking to make some waves of their own. As we look ahead at the start of the season next week, NBA fans have plenty to look forward to.